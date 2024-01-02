What are the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown system requirements? It’s not every day that a franchise like Prince of Persia gets a second chance at a first impression. With The Lost Crown, it feels like an entirely new generation of gamers will determine whether Ubisoft’s popular IP sticks around or is a one-and-done. However, on the graphical front, despite some amazing visuals, The Lost Crown’s system requirements are a very low bar to clear.

You won’t need one of the best graphics cards to run Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and any gaming laptop or PC hardware from as far back as 2016 should be capable of meeting the recommended specs with little issue.

The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown minimum specifications are a walk in the park for gaming machines up to eight years old. They ask for an Intel Core i5 4460 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 CPU paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU.

As for the RAM requirements, only 8GB is needed, but it’s advised that this is in a dual-channel setup e.g. 2 x 4GB.

Here are the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 950

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Nvidia GeForce GTX 960

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT CPU Intel Core i5 4460

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i7 6700

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM 8GB (dual-channel) 8GB (dual-channel) Storage 30GB 30GB

Strangely, the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown recommended specs duplicate the AMD GPU requirement. This means that the AMD Radeon 5500 XT is suitable for both the minimum and recommended. This could be a mistake, but the rest of the specs seem to be correct.

For Team Green, the GPU for recommended specs jumps up marginally to the GeForce GTX 960. For the CPU, you’ll need an Intel Core i7 6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600. There is no increase to the RAM requirements, you still only need 8GB of dual-channel memory.

Space savers can rejoice, as the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown download size sits at just 30GB. There is no note suggesting that this must be an SSD either, but I still recommend it personally as it’ll shorten your loading times.

The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown release date is right around the corner, so take the system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Prince of Persia The Lost Crown?