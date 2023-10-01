Beloved ‘90s style Steam FPS game is back, and better than ever

Prodeus The Elder Veil sees the return of one of the best throwback boomer shooters on Steam in a mini add-on campaign featuring stunning levels filled with all manner of nefarious monsters, new weapons to help you blast your way through the hordes, and a Doom Eternal style grappling hook. Infusing its retro ‘90s FPS aesthetic with some of the most gorgeous architecture I’ve seen in a while, Prodeus is back and better than ever.

Prodeus certainly isn’t alone in the boomer shooter category on Steam these days – there are plenty of great throwbacks to the best FPS games of the ‘90s. But where Prodeus really shines is its blending of modern quality and feel with, in developer Bounding Box’s own words, “retro aesthetics and gameplay that invoke the tech-imposed limits of older hardware. The resulting effect is one of the most visually arresting throwback shooters I’ve played in recent years, and new DLC Prodeus The Elder Veil takes that to the next level.

The reveal trailer is reminiscent of ascending to the heavens in a Diablo game; towering marble corridors and broken statues evoking classical architecture make way for stunning hallways and amphitheaters adorned in red fabrics and golden detailing. Chained by angelic figures, you pull out a golden, spear-tipped chain and grapple yourself to your lead captor, demolishing them and setting about your business.

The striking look of Prodeus The Elder Veil could almost lead you to believe you’re looking at an entirely different game from the original campaign – at least until that iconic HUD shows up halfway through the trailer. The actual implementation of the grappling hook and the new weapons, meanwhile, has me very excited to take down the creatures of The Elder Veil in style when this DLC campaign launches.

Prodeus The Elder Veil is “coming soon” to Steam and the Windows store, alongside consoles. You can head to the Prodeus page on Steam to keep track of when it arrives, or pick up the base game for yourself – if you’ve yet to play it, it’s a fantastic time. You can also play it via Microsoft’s Game Pass service, although you’ll likely have to buy the DLC separately when it releases.

If you’d rather go back to the real classics themselves, take a look at the best old games you can still play on PC today. We’ve also picked out the very best free Steam games, giving you all manner of great stuff that won’t cost you a penny.