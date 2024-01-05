All Project L characters and movesets

Which characters are in Project L? Unlike most fighters in the past year or so, predicting the final roster isn’t as straightforward with this League of Legends spinoff. After all, there are over 140 potential candidates, and that’s just the Champions that are in LoL. New faces previously unseen are already part of Project L’s final character list, so it’s anybody’s guess who we’ll see in this 2v2 fighter.

It may be quite some time before we see more on Project L, including which of the many, many Champions from the League of Legends series will make it to the fighting game spinoff. The Project L release date is quite far away, with the official name not even revealed yet, but that’s not stopping us from discussing the currently revealed Project L characters and movesets.

Project L character roster

The currently revealed Project L characters are:

Ahri

Darius

Ekko

Yasuo

Jinx

Katarina

Illaoi

Project L character movesets

Currently, we only have the movesets for four of the main roster, so it may be some time before we see the full list for Jinx, Katarina, and Illaoi. Here are all the currently known movesets and tactics for each of the Project L roster characters:

Ahri

Ahri has access to an aerial dash that uses the same inputs as the regular dash, but while jumping. This is a unique movement option only available to the more nimble characters, and Ahri is one of them.

Her Special 1 is a Foxfire projectile, which she uses to extend combos or attack opponents from mid-range. She can hold up to three charges at a time. Ahri’s Foxfire is highly versatile as it can also be used as a bomb or fired as a barrage if she holds three charges at once. She will need to stand still to recharge, however, so ideally, your opponent is knocked down before doing so.

Spirit Flares is Ahri’s Special 2 button move with no additional inputs, but it becomes Spirit Rush if a direction is held while moving or jumping. This can then be canceled into a second Spirit Rush or into Foxfire attacks. She can combine this with her Air Dash to then get out of danger. Overhead Spike is another variant that requires her to be in the air or to be crouching before you press the Special 2 button.

Darius

As the heavy hitter of the roster, Darius’s attacks can pull in an enemy from far away, and even inflict the Wounded status ailment on them. While Wounded, Darius can deal extra damage to the enemy with any attack while they’re blocking. To get rid of this effect, you need to hit either Darius or his teammate.

Darius also specializes in special moves that have a wide range and hit hard but are slow to start up. As such, you may be better off pairing him with a character that can easily start combos off with quicker jabs before swapping him in to do the bulk of the damage.

Ekko

Ekko is another character with some unique movement tech. While it’s not as versatile as Ahri’s, the Air Hop is a forward dash that can close the distance with ease.

He’s also probably the simplest character to master, with only three special moves. His Special 1 is a regular projectile, but it does slow down enemies from mid-range and leave them vulnerable to being hit with an upcoming combo.

However, the complexity comes with his afterimages, left behind after using any of his Special 2 attacks. These allow him to rewind time, jumping back to that spot. Holding down Special 2 empowers his afterimages, giving a bit more versatility than the standard afterimages.

Yasuo

Yasuo is a character with many different follow-ups to his specials, most notably his Quickdraw Stance. He can also cancel into this stance from any of his special attacks, giving him options to end combos. These include a couple of mobility-based moves, allowing you to outfox your opponent.

His other moves are a little more conventional, either having one follow-up or none at all. That said, his Wind Wall attack can destroy a projectile that’s about to hit him, but if you hit the follow-up attack, he will fling it back at his opponent instead. This can be great for countering zoning strategies.

Universal movesets

Each character has a whole bunch of moves that are shared across the roster. While most of these are rather self-explanatory and appear in other fighting games, here is a definition of what some of the more unusual moves do:

Wavedash – this is a way of quickly moving toward an opponent by canceling dashing inputs.

– this is a way of quickly moving toward an opponent by canceling dashing inputs. Cross-up – while attacking in the air, a cross-up attack requires the enemy to block toward your current position as you’re attacking them from behind.

– while attacking in the air, a cross-up attack requires the enemy to block toward your current position as you’re attacking them from behind. Retreating Guard – this input allows you to get some distance away from your opponent.

– this input allows you to get some distance away from your opponent. Pushblock – this input requires an ultimate meter bar and pushes the opponent away from you while blocking. It’s best used while in a corner.

– this input requires an ultimate meter bar and pushes the opponent away from you while blocking. It’s best used while in a corner. Parry – inputting this or its low parry variant requires an ultimate meter bar. If timed successfully, your character will negate the attack, leaving the enemy somewhat vulnerable. You’re also refunded your meter bar if you successfully parry an attack.

– inputting this or its low parry variant requires an ultimate meter bar. If timed successfully, your character will negate the attack, leaving the enemy somewhat vulnerable. You’re also refunded your meter bar if you successfully parry an attack. Throw Escape – pressing the throw input while your opponent presses the throw input allows you to negate the attack.

– pressing the throw input while your opponent presses the throw input allows you to negate the attack. Quick Rise/Back Roll – when you land prone on the ground after being hit, press the input to either instantly get up or roll backward.

– when you land prone on the ground after being hit, press the input to either instantly get up or roll backward. Air Recovery – after being hit in the air, holding the direction/button will snap them out of the hit stun.

– after being hit in the air, holding the direction/button will snap them out of the hit stun. Tag Launcher – the tagged in ally character while the current character performs a launching attack, leaving the new character the chance to perform an aerial combo. This swaps playable characters.

– the tagged in ally character while the current character performs a launching attack, leaving the new character the chance to perform an aerial combo. This swaps playable characters. Quick Tag – the tagged ally enters the fray if they’re off-screen.

– the tagged ally enters the fray if they’re off-screen. Assist Action – this allows your ally to perform a special move depending on input. You can hold it down for a charged variant.

Handshake Tag – if your ally is on-screen, pressing this will tag them in instantly.

– if your ally is on-screen, pressing this will tag them in instantly. Last Stand – this only works if your first character is knocked out and your second character is below half health. This causes your fallen character to attack once more in the match.

– this only works if your first character is knocked out and your second character is below half health. This causes your fallen character to attack once more in the match. Dynamic Save – if Dynamic Save meter is full, even if your ally is knocked out, they will instantly jump in and repel the enemy while they’re attacking. This will also tag your ally character into the fight unless they’re knocked out.

– if Dynamic Save meter is full, even if your ally is knocked out, they will instantly jump in and repel the enemy while they’re attacking. This will also tag your ally character into the fight unless they’re knocked out. Fuse – chosen at the start of a match, this provides a unique effect that lasts the match: 2X Assist – your partner can fire two assists back to back instead of one. Double Down – combine your level 1 ultimate attack with your partner’s level 1 ultimate, then tag them in. Fury – when your character is below 40% health, you get bonus damage, and a special dash cancel move. Freestyle – handshake tag twice in one combo.

– chosen at the start of a match, this provides a unique effect that lasts the match:

That’s everything about the currently revealed Project L characters, but there are plenty more guides here about League of Legends – a free PC game that you can play right now. Catch up on everything in the next LoL Season, as well as check out which LoL character skins are on sale. Finally, you can take a look at our LoL tier list for the best champions. Who knows, the top-tier options may be in Project L soon.