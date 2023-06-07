Which League of Legends skins are currently on sale in the store? LoL is a free-to-play game in the truest sense – you can enjoy everything the MOBA has to offer for absolutely nothing. Now if you were to ask a seasoned League player if that were true, they’d probably have to stifle a few tears as they check just how much their bank account has suffered buying skins since they started battling on the Rift.

Riot rotates a series of skins in the store, with the savviest of us holding out until the cosmetic they really want ends up in the discount section store or even the League of Legends Mythic shop. The shiny new cosmetics are only available for a short period of time, so make sure you act fast if you want to snag the new hotness. Here is every League of Legends skin on sale right now if you want to know what’s in the store right now without booting up the client.

League of Legends skins for sale

Here are the skins currently on sale in League of Legends:

DRX Kindred Signature edition – 2970 RP

– 2970 RP DRX Maokai Signature edition – 2970 RP

– 2970 RP DRX Aatrox Signature edition – 2530 RP

– 2530 RP DRX Ashe Signature edition – 2530 RP

– 2530 RP DRX Akali Signature edition – 2530 RP

– 2530 RP DRX Caitlyn Signature edition – 2530 RP

– 2530 RP DRX Aatrox – 1350 RP

– 1350 RP DRX Kindred – 1350 RP

– 1350 RP DRX Maokai – 1350 RP

– 1350 RP DRX Caitlyn – 1350 RP

– 1350 RP Snow Moon Ahri – 1350 RP

– 1350 RP Snow Moon Morgana – 1350 RP

– 1350 RP Snow Moon Varus – 1350 RP

– 1350 RP Arcana Xerath – 1350 RP

– 1350 RP Pulsefire Twisted Fate – 742 RP

– 742 RP Order of the Banana Soraka – 300 RP

– 300 RP Ocean Song Ashe – 877 RP

– 877 RP Ruined Karma – 675 RP

– 675 RP Strike Paladin Lucian – 944 RP

– 944 RP Neon Strike Vi – 390 RP

– 390 RP Blade Queen Lissandra – 540 RP

– 540 RP General Wukong – 375 RP

– 375 RP Mythmaker Irelia – 1350 RP

– 1350 RP Soulhunter Kayn – 742 RP

– 742 RP Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol – 1350 RP

– 1350 RP Frosted Ezreal – 742 RP

– 742 RP Dragonwing Corki – 585 RP

– 585 RP Chemtech Tryndamere – 742 RP

Now you know what League of Legends skins are on sale, it’s time to figure out if any of them are for you, maybe weighing up just how much you’ve spent in League of Legends before committing to another purchase. Now you’re looking fresh, check out our League of Legends tier list to see who’s powerful right now, and who to avoid.