How many League of Legends competitors have there been? Heroes of the Storm (RIP), Smite – cracking the metaphorical MOBA egg isn’t easy. Project Loki, however, seeks to do just that, and for my money it looks like the most promising LoL rival I’ve seen in a long time. If you don’t believe me, though, Theorycraft has announced a new duos playtest to let you try the game out for yourself – but you’ll need to be quick.

While Project Loki is, at its core, a MOBA, it innovates on League of Legends’ base format by introducing vertical shifts in terrain, and implementing a ‘drop in’ system similar to the ones we see in all of the best battle royale games.

You’ll be grouped up into teams of four, where you’ll battle it out against a plethora of other squads to earn the title of ‘last one standing.’ Think League of Legends meets Apex Legends or Fortnite: that’s the vibe that Project Loki is going for.

While EU players got a whole week to try out Theorycraft’s multiplayer adventure earlier in November, on Wednesday, November 14 the team confirmed that a “surprise” North American playtest is on the horizon – and I mean the very near horizon.

From Thursday, November 16 until Friday, November 17, North American players can dive into Project Loki’s duo mode. Note that the playtests will take place between 6pm PST / 9pm EST and 9pm PST / 12AM EST each day.

All you have to do is sign up to playtest via Loki’s official website, or jump into the Discord, where Theorycraft is “sending a few hundred extra invites and referrals.” Sadly I missed the EU test while I was away at BlizzCon, but I am very, very excited by what I’m seeing from this game. Take a break from League and give it a go for me – trust me when I say I’m jealous.

