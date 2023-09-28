Project Mugen release date speculation, gameplay, more

When is the Project Mugen release date? Hoyoverse’s effect on games is still strong as more and more developers try to capitalize on the studio’s unique blend of open-world exploration, quickfire action, and ability to get its hooks into you. The next developer dipping into the genre is NetEase Games, who are developing Project Mugen at their internal studio Naked Rain.

Described as an “urban open-world RPG”, Project Mugen can be summed up as a mix of Genshin Impact, Persona, Spider-Man, and Grand Theft Auto. But, there is a lot more going on under the hood that makes Project Mugen incredibly unique as NetEase Games is looking to build a highly intractable city for PC.

Project Mugen release date speculation

Project Mugen doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s possible we can expect a release in late 2024 or 2025 at the earliest, with the game still in the early development stage.

Project Mugen is very much still in its development infancy and doesn’t even have a final title yet. Given how ambitious the RPG is, we don’t expect NetEase Games to be rushing this out of the door.

In addition to that, we have only seen three or so minutes of gameplay in a developer diary so far, which gives us a brief overview of some of the core gameplay systems like the ‘3C System’. However, it doesn’t show off a huge amount of the game which leads us to believe that we still have a long time to wait until we will be able to get our hands on it.

Project Mugen gameplay

The core of Project Mugen revolves around mobility and exploring the large cityscape using the ‘3C System’. This is effectively a selection of movement methods to allow you to explore the city, visit its urban ecosystems, and explore the landscape on the ground and from the air.

In the development diary for the game, the team doesn’t really go into detail on what these systems are. However, we do see the ability to grapple around the city like Spider-Man, swinging from cranes and skyscrapers as your momentum carries you forward. In addition, we get a brief glimpse at swimming, riding on a motorbike, and driving along a road in a jeep, which has a full physics system.

That physics system extends to objects in the world too as the team says you can “interact with almost any object that you can see.” That same development diary shows other objects reacting to the player’s attacks or movements, like barrels flying away when hit, signs being knocked down, and scaffolding breaking apart dynamically. You can clearly see a lot of similarities to how The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom’s combat and physics works, but this time we have an urban backdrop to it.

As you explore the city, you will be able to peek inside buildings, play mini-games and arcade machines (like a claw machine), take pictures, and even meet furry friends like a cat. This really reminds us of Persona, especially Persona 5 Royal; there are multiple districts to explore, each varied, and with its own activities.

Additionally, it looks like these locations in the world and each of the districts will be places you want to return to. NetEase Games stated “we wanted to create a world that players could relate to, yet find enough mysteries to keep them coming back. The city is alive, and every player will have their unique journey through it,” when the game was announced. Plus, the game will be fully free-to-play, similar to Hoyoverse’s games which definitely suggests Project Mugen will be a live service in some form or another.

Project Mugen story

Project Mugen is set in a world reminiscent of Earth, where “urban legends become reality and humans coexist with the supernatural”. You play as Esper, a top investigator and someone known as the “Infinite Trigger”. As you navigate the city you will confront anomalies and supernatural occurrences that threaten the balance of the “urban paradise”, while recovering lost memories.

As you explore you will team up with other Espers, each with their own backstories that you will learn as you spend time with them taking down the Chaos endangering humanity.

That covers everything we know about the Project Mugen release date and when you can expect it. It has a strong chance to end up on our best RPG games list by the time it is released.