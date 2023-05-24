Project XL codes May 2023

What are the new Project XL codes? The RPG game is a mashup of Arcane Adventures, Project Jojo, and King Piece, a thrilling adventure game that you’ll need to sink some time into to level up your character.

These Project XL codes provide mastery XP and double mastery time periods for you to get the best abilities for your character. We update this list on a regular basis with new codes, and you can check how to redeem codes below too. If you’re a keen Roblox player, be sure to keep an eye on other free goodies with our updated list of Roblox promo codes, and if you’re stuck for choice, here are the best Roblox games in 2023.

New Project XL codes

Try using these Project XL codes in the list below:

SubToTaklaman – 30,000 mastery XP and 15 minutes of double mastery

– 30,000 mastery XP and 15 minutes of double mastery 3kLikes – 15 minutes of double mastery

– 15 minutes of double mastery 20kLikes – 20 minutes of double mastery

– 20 minutes of double mastery blackstar6991MVP – 30,000 mastery XP

– 30,000 mastery XP HerbalGibbon13 – 5,000 mastery XP

– 5,000 mastery XP milan242 – 30,000 mastery XP

– 30,000 mastery XP PyrusPlayer – 5,000 mastery XP

– 5,000 mastery XP Reaiah – 30,000 mastery XP

– 30,000 mastery XP SubToJohntoon02 – 30,000 mastery XP

– 30,000 mastery XP SubToKelvingts – 30,000 mastery XP

Expired codes

There are currently no expired codes in Project XL so far.

How do I redeem Project XL codes?

Follow the step-by-step instructions down below to redeem Project XL codes:

Launch Project XL

Select settings on the left-hand side

Type out or copy and paste your Project XL code into the redemption box

Your freebies will then unlock – enjoy!

How do I get more Project XL codes?

We keep this page regularly updated with Project XL codes, so be sure to check back regularly if you’re after some free in-game mastery. To be the first to new codes, you need to join the Project XL Discord community server. You can also check out this handy beginner’s guide to Project XL on the AtlasZero YouTube channel.

Check back for more Project XL codes, but in the meantime here are other free goodies for popular games on the Roblox platform, including King Legacy codes, Anime Adventures codes, Doors codes, and more.