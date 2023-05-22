Doors codes May 2023

What are the new Doors codes? Doors is a horror game on the Roblox platform that’s not for the faint of heart – especially if you’re sensitive to jump scares. Your goal is to advance through a series of doors while avoiding the terrifying entities that give chase. Of course, reaching that final door is easier said than done, with chase sequences and puzzles that can easily spell your doom. Thankfully, our list of the latest Doors codes is here to help you reach Door 100 in one piece.

The latest Doors codes unlock a trove of additional supplies in the Roblox game – including Knobs, Revives, and Boosts – so be sure to redeem them before they expire. We’ve also included a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Doors codes, as well as how to obtain more in the future. Doors is one of the best Roblox games available on the platform, but we’ve also got some Roblox promo codes if you’re after some free cosmetics and pets outside of the horror game.

New Doors codes

Here are all active Doors codes:

THREE – 1 Revive, 1 Boost, 133 Knobs

– 1 Revive, 1 Boost, 133 Knobs SCREECHSHUCKS – 25 Knobs

Expired codes:

TEST

100MVISITS

500MVISITS

ONEBILLIONVISITS

2BILLIONVISITS

PSST

LOOKBEHINDYOU

SORRYBOUTTHAT

How do I redeem Doors codes?

It can be easy to overlook where to redeem Doors codes, but we’ve broken it down into a few simple steps to get those rewards into your hands in record time:

Launch Doors from its official Roblox page

Open the Shop menu from the bar on the left-hand side

Copy and paste the code into the text box where prompted

Hit the checkmark or press enter to successfully redeem your Doors code

How do I get more Doors codes?

The best way to get more Doors codes is to bookmark this page, of course! New Doors codes don’t release on a schedule, but in our experience, they generally crop up to celebrate visitor milestones. If you’re desperate to get your hands on new Doors codes as soon as they appear, we recommend keeping an eye on the official Twitter page and Discord server. However, we recommend that you take it easy and let us do the searching – all you need to do is check back regularly for all the latest Doors codes.

