PSVR2 may soon be PC compatible thanks to Sony

On the face of it, PSVR 2 PC compatibility might not seem like a big deal, but it marks yet another major barrier broken down in the world of virtual reality, allowing more players to play more games on more platforms, ultimately creating a less divided marketplace.

Many of the best VR headsets are compatible with PC and Steam VR in some way. Whether wired or wireless, the ability to hook your VR headset up to Steam allows you to play some of the best VR games ever released is a major win, and you can then focus on building out your library of experiences.

That’s not to say that the games available on PSVR 2 are no good, or that there aren’t enough of them, but having a headset like the PSVR 2 be solely compatible with the PlayStation 5 makes little sense.

Thankfully, Sony itself has pretty much confirmed that some form of PC compatibility is on the way. On the PlayStation Blog, the company shared that “we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5. We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.”

Unlike traditional games, virtual reality games rarely launch as exclusive to one platform, and when they do, this exclusivity tends to end within a few months, rather than up to or longer than a year.

We’re seeing amazing growth trends in VR, with more players using a VR headset with Steam than ever with the Meta Quest 3 proving to be a major catalyst for this, even though it’s primarily a standalone headset.

If Sony cracks PSVR 2 support for PC in good timing, it can catch the wave of lapsed players and anyone unsatisfied with the overall experience on PS5 who has maybe let their headset gather dust.

While Sony may not financially benefit from the sales of games on Steam, unless it adds its first-party titles to the storefront, there is still the possibility that people choose PSVR 2 over the Valve Index or Meta Quest 3 if they already own a PS5.

Sony hasn’t given PSVR 2 the support it needed until now, with threadbare first-party games and few reasons to actively purchase one to play with, but PC support is the lifeline it deserves and plays into the belief that 2024 will be a defining year for virtual reality gaming.

