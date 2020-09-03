Next week’s free games from Epic are about exploring the American West

Another week is winding to a close, and that means we get a peek at next week’s pairing of lovely free games from the Epic Games Store. This week’s game is Into the Breach, and in a week’s time you’ll be able to snag copies of Railway Empire and Where the Water Tastes Like Wine.

Both games deal with the United States’ history of westward expansion and ‘Manifest Destiny’, albeit coming at the issue from completely different angles. Railway Empire, on the one hand, is a tycoon-style management game about the Golden Age of Rail, and you’re put in charge of a budding transportation concern. You’ll have to decide where to lay track, what industries you want to link up, which trains and carriages to buy, and how to engineer hostile takeovers of your cutthroat competition in order to succeed. Since it launched, developer Gaming Minds Studios has produced a hefty selection of DLC that expands the territory you can steam your way through.

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine is a wholly different kind of experience. On one level you could say it’s an adventure game set in Great Depression-era America, but it’s really about collecting and re-telling classic (and some more obscure) stories from American folklore.

Here’s the trailer:

The stories themselves are provided by a collection of noted authors, including writers like Cara Ellison, Austin Walker, and Leigh Alexander. There’s even an appearance by rock superstar Sting.

Railway Empire and Where the Water Tastes Like Wine will be available beginning September 10 at 8:00 PDT / 11:00 EDT / 16:00 BST, and you’ll find them on the front page of the Epic Games Store.