Rainbow Six Siege Neon Dawn officially revealed

The Rainbow Six Siege Neon Dawn release date is coming, and Ubisoft has begun teasing what to expect from the Y5S4 update. As always, this first tease is a pretty small one, but it does indicate a bit of what we can expect from the new season. And as usual, there are plenty of leaks out there if you want the scoop before the official reveal.

There’s very little to the official teaser – just a neon sunburst hinting at the season’s name. This teaser doesn’t actually even reveal the name, but even without the unofficial leaks, one of Rainbow Six Siege’s regional esports channels did confirm that Y5S4 is called Neon Dawn.

The developers have previously announced that the new Y5S4 update will feature a new operator from Thailand, as well as a rework of the Chalet map. According to leaks, Aruni is the name of that new operator – a defender equipped with a MK14 EBR, a P10 RONI, and a PRB92. Her ability looks to be the Surya laser gate, which can be placed around entry points to deal damage to invading attackers.

Naturally, all that leaked info is subject to change ahead of the new season’s release. You can check out the official teaser below.

Can you take the heat? ☀️ pic.twitter.com/ezGgjzX2n1 — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) November 3, 2020

With Neon Dawn on the way, it’s time to look ahead to the Rainbow Six Siege Year 6 roadmap – you can follow that link for plenty more on what to expect from the future of Siege. We should see much more of Neon Dawn soon – if the previous release cadence holds up, expect the update to launch sometime in December.