Rainbow Six Siege sets new concurrent player record of over 200,000

Rainbow Six Siege Year 6 operator price changes

The Crimson Heist started Year Six of Rainbow Six Siege this week, and players have flocked to the multiplayer game. So many are giving the new content a spin, the concurrent player record for the FPS game was shattered.

From SteamDB, a little over 200,000 players were jumping in as operators this weekend, for a grand total of 201,053. It should be noted this isn’t just buzz around a new wave of content, Rainbow Six Siege is currently running a free week, available through March 25. What’s more, it’s on sale at 60% off through April 8, making it very appealing for anyone that’s been considering giving it a go.

Naturally, there’s been some quibbles in the rollout of new gameplay features, including a small argument over whether recoil was actually changed. Ubisoft has confirmed it was, and issued an update. Ubisoft has also been working to improve connectivity in the co-op game, rolling out and updating servers alongside Crimson Heist. The improvements have helped reduce connection failures globally, significantly so in some parts, and keep frame-rates consistent.

You can check out a slick animated trailer for new operator Flores below:

Make sure to keep an eye on the Rainbow Six Siege server status page for any connection issues, and have a read of our guide to ranking up the new Rainbow Six Siege battle pass to get you right up to speed.

Anthony McGlynn

Published:

Weekend news warrior and resident Irishman, Anthony is one of those naive Silent Hill fans you occasionally hear about. His byline's appeared in Variety, IGN, Ars Technica, TechRadar, Mashable, and more.

