Rainbow Six Siege’s Crimson Heist update is about to drop

Crimson Heist kicks off Rainbow Six Siege’s Year Six on March 16, and Ubisoft has now announced the whens and how bigs of the multiplayer game’s next big patch. After seeing the new super-cool anime trailer for Flores, we’re keen to get started with the new operator and map rework that are inbound this season.

The Y6S1 Crimson Heist patch should arrive on PC March 16 beginning at 6 a.m. PDT / 9 a.m. EDT / 12 p.m. BST. Ubisoft says you can expect about an hour of downtime while the maintenance is completed, at which point you’ll be able to start downloading the update. The size of the patch will depend on which platform you’re using for Siege.

For Steam users, it’s no muss, no fuss: you’ll have a 10.7 GB patch to download. If you’re playing on Ubisoft Connect, however, you’ll need to plan for a beefier download. The HD-enabled version of the patch is 58.9 GB, while the non-HD version is 33.2 GB. It’ll be important to bear that in mind if you’re on a connection with any bandwidth limitations or data caps.

Here’s the official announcement:

After the 1 hour downtime for your platform is complete, the Y6S1 patch will then be able to be downloaded. Patch sizes can be found below 👇 Steam:

10.7 GB Ubisoft Connect:

HD- 58.9 GB

Non-HD- 33.2 GB Xbox One- 17.2 GB

Xbox Series S/X- 17.5 GB PS4- 23.5 GB

PS5- 27.9 GB pic.twitter.com/BBgzr3ozcA — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) March 15, 2021

We’ve spoken with Siege’s game director, Jean-Baptiste Hallé, about why Siege is going back to the drawing board for the meta this year. The short answer is, he says, that “people are bored with it,” but the whole interview is well worth checking out.