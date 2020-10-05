We’re going to see Rainbow Six Siege’s Tachanka rework this week

The Rainbow Six Siege Tachanka rework is coming. Yes, this probably comes as little surprise if you’ve been paying any attention, but Ubisoft is finally about to reveal the reborn operator in an official capacity. A new tweet from the devs asks us to “tune in” for more on the new Tachanka, presumably ahead of the rework’s official release.

The Tachanka rework reveal is set for October 7 at 10:00 PDT / 13:00 EDT / 18:00 BST. The tweet makes no mentions of where the reveal will take place, but it’ll be a safe bet that you’ll see it on the official Ubisoft YouTube and Twitch channels. If Ubisoft is finally getting ready to properly show off the new Tachanka, it looks like we won’t have to wait too much longer before we can play as him, either.

Of course, hackers have been playing with the Tachanka rework for some time, so unless Ubisoft has any last-minute surprises in mind for the operator’s kit, the details are pretty much out there, so you can check out the rework leaks if you want to see things ahead of time.

Tachanka might actually be viable in Siege once again, which will mark a day both great and sad for the community’s beloved Lord Tachanka.

Heck, we might even have to adjust our list of the best Rainbow Six Siege operators. Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 rolls on, and you can follow that link for plenty more on what’s coming to the game.