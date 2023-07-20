Is Ratchet and Clank Steam Deck compatible? Playing Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart on the Steam Deck should be as easy as blasting through a slew of rifts and dimensions in space. While Valve hasn’t officially stated if this brand-new PlayStation port will be playable on the Steam Deck, with Nixxes Software at the helm, owners of the handheld shouldn’t have anything to worry about.

As stated in the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart system requirements, you will need 75GB storage space before you take on the evil Dr.Nefarious. Check out our guide to the best microSD card for Steam Deck if you’re sporting the 64GB model and need that little extra bit of space.

Is Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Steam Deck compatible?

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will likely be Steam Deck compatible, but Valve is yet to make an official ruling on the game. The PC port is being handled by Nixxes Software, the company behind the ports of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, both of which are Steam Deck verified.

Through my own experiences with Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart on the PlayStation 5, there isn’t much in the way of illegible text, or anything I’d expect to be a major issue for being playing on the Steam Deck. Although we can only speculate for now, Steam Deck owners shouldn’t have anything to worry about when it comes to playing Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, especially when considering the compatibility track record of other PlayStation Studios titles.

Take a look at the best Steam Deck accessories, so you can jump through dimensions and rifts in style come the release of Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart on July 26th. If your Steam Deck already looks the part but could use some sprucing up in the performance department, check out the best SSDs for the job instead.