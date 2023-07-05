Steam’s best 2D platformer is a must buy in the summer sale

Rayman Legends is one of the greatest 2D platform games ever released, and an essential Steam sale pick-up if you’ve never played one of Ubisoft’s best. It’s been free on and off over the years, but the 2013 game is still worth it at a big discount, so please pick up Rayman Legends if you haven’t.

If you haven’t played it, Rayman Legends is easily one of the best platformers ever made – I’d go so far as to say it’s the best ever. The movement is slick, the art style is versatile and astonishing, and there’s a whole heap of content. So much in fact that I’d even recommend it without the sale, but considering it’s the Steam Summer Sale right now, it’s the perfect time.

Released in 2013 (and very nearly a decade old in fact), Rayman Legends was a sequel that followed the limbless hero’s return to his 2D roots. With four-player co-op and a varied number of levels, it’s just an all-around phenomenal game.

The highlight of Rayman Legends, though, is the music levels, which are all absolutely worth the asking price of $6 alone. Basically, famous songs like Black Betty and Eye of the Tiger are turned into musical levels as though it was a rhythm game, which leverages the platformer’s sense of pace and speed to have challenges that reflect the beats of each song. You can check it out below, but just watching them doesn’t really do each level justice.

If this ain’t enough for you, not only does Rayman Legends have over 120 levels, a football-themed multiplayer mode, daily and weekly challenges, and loads of character skins, but it also features 40 remastered levels from the previous game, offering up a tonne of content. Legends also supports up to four-player co-op, making it fun for a whole group.

You can pick up Rayman Legends over on Steam for a measly $5.99 / £3.39 until Thursday, June 13, and I cannot recommend it enough. It’s also playable on Steam Deck, with the platformer offering perfect on-the-go bursts of brilliance if you’ve only got five minutes.

If you want more, we’ve also got the best co-op games you should be playing on PC right now alongside all those essential single-player games you just need to experience if you haven’t already.