Razer Cobra Pro review – compelling all-round clicker

Razer has real pedigree when it comes to making gaming mice, so I’ll always view the arrival of a new clicky companion from the company with excitement. The Razer Cobra Pro aims to stand shoulder to shoulder with the host of great Razer mice by providing great performance across the board.

The Razer Viper V2 Pro is the last Razer mouse we reviewed, providing particularly stiff competition for the new clicker on the block. The Viper V2 Pro is light, reliable, and long-lasting; one of the best gaming mice on the market. So can the Razer Cobra Pro live up to the hype?

My three months with the Razer Cobra Pro has given me plenty of time to test the mouse in a variety of settings and circumstances. I’ve tried it in competitive FPS like Valorant and Overwatch 2, as well as Diablo 4 and Genshin Impact, giving me a great platform to see how well it performs in a range of genres and for a range of needs.

Pros

Versatile

Great RGB, particularly the underglow

Excellent sensor

Cons

Not especially comfortable if you’ve got big hands

77g feels surprisingly heavy these days

Razer Cobra Pro specs

Razer Cobra Pro specs Sensor Focus Pro 30K optical sensor DPI 30,000 Buttons 7 (9 if you include scroll up and scroll down) Connectivity 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, USB-C Weight 77g

Razer Cobra Pro design

The first thing you notice about the Razer Cobra Pro when you switch it on is its excellent RGB. It has LEDs in the scroll wheel, hidden behind the Razer logo below the buttons, and running around the mouse’s base.

The lighting is bright and eye-catching, especially in low light. It’s up there with the best RGB I’ve seen on a mouse, in fact. Performance is more important, but a mouse that stands out on your desk is a definite bonus.

Aside from the RGB, the Razer Cobra Pro is a fairly cookie cutter, black plastic, symmetrical design. It’s got a small form factor — too small for those with big hands — but still manages to find space for seven programmable buttons.

That includes two left-side buttons, a scroll wheel button, two middle buttons below the scroll wheel, and your standard left and right click. There are technically nine buttons if you’re the kind of monster who rebinds their scroll up and down buttons, but I only used seven.

Overall, it’s close looks-wise to Razer’s previous efforts like the Razer Basilisk V2, but the excellent RGB helps it shine (no pun intended.). It weighs 77g, technically taking it out of the coveted ultralight category, but this is still far from a heavyweight mouse.

Razer has prioritized customizability and substantial battery life, whereas other manufacturers might have tried to make the mouse as light as possible. That’s resulted in a more versatile mouse, but is worth bearing in mind if weight is important to you. There are lighter mice on the market that offer a similar feature set at this price bracket.

Razer Cobra Pro features and software

The Razer Cobra Pro has three connection modes: Bluetooth, wired via USB-C, and wireless via a 2.4GHz Razer HyperSpeed dongle. Razer claims Wireless HyperSpeed is the fastest wireless gaming technology around, a statement verified by certification institute TUV SUD PSB.

And that held true in my experience too. I predominantly used the Razer Cobra Pro in wireless mode to fully test out its capabilities and found it incredibly responsive. If there was any latency, it wasn’t perceptible. It also performed highly in Bluetooth and wired modes, if that’s more your thing.

If you’ve also got a Razer keyboard, you can pair both that and the Cobra Pro to the same dongle, making your life easier if you’ve got limited USB slots on your rig. You can charge the Razer Cobra Pro wirelessly, but only with the Razer Mouse Dock Pro or Razer Wireless Charging Puck, both sold separately.

As is customary with high-end gaming mice, the Razer Cobra Pro is highly customizable with the Razer Synapse program. You’ll need Razer’s thankfully intuitive software to unlock everything this mouse can do, although the out-of-the-box performance is plenty good in itself.

The Razer Cobra Pro boasts 11 individually programmable LED zones which you can fiddle with in Chroma Studio. Ultimately, this proved too much effort compared to just selecting one of Synapse’s attractive ‘quick effects’, so I just rolled with those.

Switching between different lighting is the work of a moment, so I chopped and changed the effects fairly often once I got bored of the current RGB. I found myself returning to the ‘wave’ effect again and again. This rippling multicolored light effect is pretty stunning when you turn the RGB up to 100% brightness.

As well as being able to program the RGB lighting, the Razer Synapse software allows you to customize the sensitivity, up to a maximum 30,000 DPI, and polling rate, up to 1kHz. Unfortunately, you need to purchase the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle to unlock 8kHz. While 1kHz is fine for most gamers, high-end gaming mice often go higher than 1kHz polling rate, meaning the Razer Cobra Pro lags a little behind competitors on that front.

Finally, we come to the sensor. The Razer Cobra Pro enjoys a cutting-edge Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, and it’s an absolute beast. With 750 IPS tracking speed, 70g max acceleration, and 99.8% resolution accuracy, this is one of the most sensitive, high-performing sensors around.

Razer Cobra Pro performance

That sensor is the driving force behind the Razer Cobra Pro’s excellent across-the-board performance. This mouse works just as well on wood or plastic as it does on a dedicated mouse mat, and the sensor’s smart tracking means you can transition instantaneously between different surfaces without noticing much difference in performance. While the real-world applications for that impressive tech are limited, it guarantees decent performance even if your setup leaves something to be desired.

The Razer Cobra Pro isn’t as light as some gaming mice, though, and its 77g weight is noticeable. Given the proliferation of mice below 60g, those extra 17g make the Razer Cobra Pro feel a little sluggish at times. I’ve been using the 60g Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 lately, and the difference took some time getting used to.

Having said that, carrying those extra grams has paid dividends in terms of what Razer can pack into its diminutive frame. The battery is presumably weighing it down somewhat with its extensive lifespan no matter what connection mode you’re employing. Razer promises 100 hours in wireless mode or 170 hours if you’re connected by Bluetooth. My experience found that to be bang on, as I can go weeks without needing to charge the Razer Cobra Pro despite using it for up to 12 hours a day.

Also, the seven customizable buttons mean the mouse gives you bags of extra utility, whether you’re playing an FPS, RTS, or action RPG. If I had to quibble, I’d say the bottom middle button below the scroll wheel is a little hard to reach while retaining control over the whole mouse.

In fact, that’s the main drawback of the Razer Cobra Pro: it’s not great if you’ve got big hands. While its daintiness will probably be a boon to many folks, I’ve found it hard to maintain a functional grip on the mouse in some scenarios, and it’s not especially comfortable for me.

But I don’t anticipate that being an issue for most people. This is a mouse that will guarantee great performance for most gamers no matter what they’re playing or what their setup looks like. And that’s not to be sniffed at.

Razer Cobra Pro price

At $129.99, the Razer Cobra Pro isn’t at the very top price bracket of the mouse market, but it’s not exactly cheap. If you’re going to drop over $100 on a gaming mouse, you’re going to expect great performance. Luckily, the Razer Cobra Pro is a stellar mouse that meets those expectations for the most part.

My main issue with the price is that some important features are locked behind additional purchases. Wireless charging could have gone some way to justifying the Razer Cobra Pro’s not insignificant price tag, but the cheapest wireless charging product will set you back another $20. It’s the same story with the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle.

Is the Razer Cobra Pro worth it?

The Razer Cobra Pro is a fantastic mouse that brings great performance in most circumstances. Whether you’re clicking heads in Valorant or exploring the big, wide world of Baldur’s Gate 3, this mouse proves a capable clicky companion. It’s not cheap, but does enough to justify its price.

There are only three circumstances where I’d suggest avoiding the Razer Cobra Pro. One, you’ve got big hands and find small mice uncomfortable. Two, weight is everything to you, and only an ultralight mouse will do. Three, you’re on a budget of less than $100. In all other instances, this could be the mouse for you.

If the Razer Cobra Pro isn’t for you

The Razer Cobra Pro is a great mouse, but if you’re after something a little lighter, you’ll struggle to beat the Corsair M75 Air. It’s not the cheapest clicker, but it’s a mere 60g and still boasts top tier performance.

Or for those with big hands, the Corsair Ironclaw Wireless RGB is a decent choice that costs just over half the Razer Cobra Pro. Don’t expect the same level of performance as this mouse, though.