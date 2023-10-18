Razer Edge pre-orders live on Amazon, but good luck getting one

Mobile gaming device, the Razer Edge, is finally live for pre-orders on Amazon, but you might have already missed the chance to buy one.

Gaming handhelds are all the rage right now, and the Razer Edge is looking to stake its claim on this booming market. Relying on selling itself towards a mobile market rather than more traditional PC hardware like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, the Edge finally arrived for pre-orders on Amazon, but didn’t hang around for long.

Despite going live on Amazon yesterday (October 17), the Razer Edge lasted less than 24 hours on its initial wave of pre-orders. Going for $399, the WiFi-only model has proven popular and is one of the best gaming handhelds, but we’re unclear on how many units Amazon actually had or if more will become available. The Razer Edge was originally released back in January but has only been available from the Razer store for the WiFi model, and Verizon for the 5G edition, so this Amazon launch is going to be key in getting it into more hands.

The Razer Edge takes the Kishi V2 Pro controller and attaches it to a 6.8-inch AMOLED FHD+ gaming tablet, powered by the Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 chip. We’ve seen it in action and the Edge is a very impressive device, with a 144Hz refresh rate that helps keep your games looking sharp, whether you’re playing games natively from the Google Play Store, or via cloud streaming from GeForce Now, Xbox Game Pass, or Steam Link.

If you instead want to get your hands on a Razer Edge right away, you can still order via the Razer store for the WiFi model. If you are interested in the 5G model, these are available through Verizon for $599.

Want to get into handheld gaming but not sure where to start, we’ve set up the ultimate grudge match, Steam Deck vs ROG Ally, to determine which one is better.

