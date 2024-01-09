Razer’s new gaming chair is actually comfortable this time

Razer has just unveiled the second iteration of its Razer Iskur gaming chair, with the Razer Iskur V2 sporting so many tweaks and changes that it’s basically a completely new chair. Most importantly of all, though, it’s actually comfortable this time.

I’ll be frank, while my predecessor at PCGamesN found the original Razer Iskur gaming chair to be comfortable and capable enough to warrant an 8/10 score, when I reviewed it for CustomPC, I found it distinctly lacking. The much-vaunted adjustable lumbar support was poorly implemented and the rest of the chair was lacking in many other areas. That’s why I’m all the more impressed by the improvements to the new Razer Iskur V2 that just launched at CES 2024.

The big sales pitch of the original Iskur was a lumbar back support section that was adjustable. It could be brought forward or pushed further back to ostensibly provide more or less support. However, It wasn’t actually adjustable in terms of the height at which it meets your back. As such, I just found it push into my coccyx and was distinctly not comfortable.

The new version, then, incorporates three crucial changes. First, the height of the peak of the lumbar support curve can be adjusted (via the left knob) so that it meets the curve of your lower back properly. The depth of this peak can also be adjusted (via the right knob), so you can have it push more or less into your back.

The final piece of the puzzle is that the support piece moves around, in just the same way as the ThunderX3 Core. This means the support piece can move with you as you adjust your position. We found it hugely effective on the ThunderX3 and our first impression of the Iskur V2’s implementation is positive too.

Elsewhere, Razer has also improved the recline system so that it feels much more balanced and effortless to lean back into a relaxed position. Plus, the seat back can now be tilted to a maximum of 152 degrees, from a previous maximum of 139 degrees. We were encouraged to try the seat in this full recline position and it is quite nice for a bit of a lie down, and crucially the chair didn’t feel like it could topple backwards in this position, which is more than can be said of many gaming chairs.

Further aiding a greater variety of sitting positions is that Razer has greatly reduced the height of the side seat and back wings, preventing these from digging into the sides of wider users and allowing you to sit cross-legged on the chair.

The Razer Iskur V2 will be available for pre-order from Jan 23, 2024. Razer will be releasing pricing information closer to that date.

For our current gaming chair recommendations, check out our best gaming chair guide, and for more CES news, see our CES story tag.