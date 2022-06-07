Grab 53% off a Razer Ornata V2 gaming keyboard on Amazon

The best gaming keyboards often pack mechanical switches, but clicky clacky typing experiences aren’t for everyone. Thankfully, gaming PC grade membrane solutions exist, and options like the Razer Ornata V2 combine the comfort of rubber domes with the tactile feel of microswitches. Better still, you can now grab the hybrid keyboard for less, thanks to a better than half price discount on Amazon.

Over on Amazon US, you can grab 53% off the Razer Ornata V2 gaming keyboard, bringing its price down from $99.99 to $46.99. If you’re familiar with Razer’s arsenal of gaming PC peripherals, you’ll know what to expect from this premium membrane keyboard. Included Chroma helps transform this gaming desk accessory into an RGB light show, while programmable macro support should come in handy in the best RPG games, like FFXIV.

The Razer Ornata V2 also comes equipped with a digital dial, which both adds to the gaming keyboard’s unique look and is fully configurable. Not only can it help you wield control over your gaming speaker volume, but it makes for a handy way to adjust brightness on the fly, something that could help the best gaming monitor always look its best.

Naturally, the Ornata V2 balances both functionality and comfort, as its included magnetic wrist rest will help prevent any strain during long gaming sessions. Razer also says it can support 80 million presses, meaning it could be part of your gaming setup for the long term. Check prices

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can grab next day delivery on this Razer Ornata V2 deal. Newcomers can also grab a 30-day free trial, so you won’t have to part with additional pennies to procure Razer’s affordable peripheral.