Razer and Fossil’s smartwatch only has RGB on the screen

Razer’s plastered its logo just about everywhere at this point, from the inside of your gaming PC to masks and even a cute environmentally-aware cartoon led by its snake mascot. Now, it’s after your wrist, partnering with Fossil to launch a limited edition smartwatch called the Razer X Fossil Gen 6.

Responsible for the aesthetics, you’ll notice Razer’s influence across its user interface. You’ll be able to swap between a 22mm black or a Razer green-coloured silicone strap whenever the mood strikes you. And, most notably, the wearable comes with three “exclusive” watch faces, including analogue, text, and its signature RGB Chroma.

The Razer X Fossil is also the first smartwatch to feature a Snapdragon Wear4100+ at its core, making it both more efficient and faster than previous smartwatches in Fossil’s line-up. It charges up pretty swift, too, with up to 80% in just over 30 minutes. Specs are rounded off with 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM.

Those of you looking ahead will be pleased to know the Razer X Fossil is compatible with the Google Wear OS 3 system update that’ll arrive later this year, meaning you won’t fall behind on the latest smartwatch features.

In true Razer fashion, there will only be 1,337 devices in circulation at $329 USD a pop, so it’s not worth hanging around if you fancy one for yourself. This number might seem familiar as the term for ‘elite’, which is mirrored in pretty much everything Razer does, including the code for its stock.

The product doesn’t seem to be listed just yet, but will be available from Razer, Fossil, and stores in select regions.

That’s not all the company has in store, with the Razer Enki Pro Hypersense vibrating gaming chair, Razer Project Sophia futuristic gaming desk, and Razer Smart Home App all revealed at CES 2022.