You can win free Razer PC gear thanks to Star Wars

Razer has teamed up with Star Wars to celebrate every episode of the latest TV series, Star Wars: Ashoka, being available on the Disney+ streaming platform, by announcing a brand-new giveaway. Thanks to Razer, you have the opportunity to get your hands on not just some high-powered PC peripherals, but also Ashoka-themed Disney toys that would make any Star Wars fan jealous.

When it comes to playing the best Star Wars games on PC, having one of the best gaming mice, and gaming headsets at your disposal will ensure you have a more than stellar gameplay experience. The brand-new giveaway announced on the official Razer, Twitter (X) page, can give you the chance to have just that.

The giveaway includes the chance to win a Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro (White) gaming keyboard, a wireless optical keyboard that is equipped with low-profile optical switches for crisp and clicky feeling feedback. The keyboard also sports a cosmic RGB backlight, and when fully charged, can last up to 200 hours, which is plenty of time to play every inch of games Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, or the upcoming Star Wars Dark Forces remaster.

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro (White) Gaming Mouse is also part of the giveaway, which features a uniquely designed scroll wheel. The wheel can free spin until stopped or can be switched to tactile mode, for more precision. The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro also benefits from 13-zone chroma lighting, which can be customized to produce a multitude of color and lighting combinations.

Additionally, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (White) gaming headset part of this giveaway, is a lightweight and comfortable headset, thanks to its ultra-soft flowknit memory foam cushions. The headset is designed to produce added clarity when it comes to its audio quality, which is achieved through the Razer triforce titanium 50mm drivers. The gaming headset provides advanced 7.1 surround sound and can last up to 70 hours when fully charged with USB Type-C charging.

Among the high-powered Razer peripherals, an officially licensed Ashoka Tano ear headband and Lightsaber toy set are also part of this Star Wars themed giveaway. These are perfect if you plan on cosplaying while playing your favorite Star Wars PC games, or plan on being Ashoka Tano for the Halloween season.

If you believe that luck, and the power of the force, are on your side, there are two steps required to be with a chance to win all of these Star Wars goodies. You can enter the giveaway by simply liking the tweet posted from the official Razer Twitter (X) profile, and commenting with your favorite moment from the Disney+ Ashoka TV series. Do be aware, that if you haven’t caught up with the latest show surrounding everyone’s favorite Togruta, Razer has warned that there are likely to be spoilers inbound in the replies.

A full list of the terms and conditions for this giveaway are available on the Razer website.

If hardware from a galaxy long, long ago is your thing, check out this Logitech Millennium Falcon gaming mouse, which can take your gameplay to starry new heights. These Seagate Star Wars SSDs, are also some of the best-looking Star Wars themed pieces of PC hardware we’ve ever laid our eyes on.