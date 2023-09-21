Razer Synapse and Chroma to recieve major overhaul

Razer finally revealed a major overhaul is coming to its Synapse and Chroma apps during its RazerCon 2023 presentation. Despite how useful it is to have complete control over your gear, the performance downside was always too much to ignore. Thankfully, this will soon be an issue of the past based on the announcement.

With the release of the new Synapse, Razer claims its headline software will now run up to 30% faster, based on testing done earlier this year. Community feedback is also at the heart of these changes and there is a focus on making the software easier to manage, as well as all of your Razer accessories.

Anyone who has connected a Razer device to their PC or gaming laptop knows the struggle of waiting for Synapse to load, before having to navigate through various screens to adjust the settings you need. All of this will be a thing of the past if the new Synapse lives up to its promises.

Firmware updates are also being improved to ensure that when one is being performed, any other Razer gear connected to your PC is unaffected. This is shaping up to be the best change to Synapse since Razer removed the requirement to log in to change and customize the settings for your peripherals.

As for Razer Chroma, it will now be its very own stand-alone app. This will help manage all of the RGB lighting across any Razer product you own. It has also partnered with over 50 third-party hardware providers including Phillips Hue, Nanoleaf, and Govee to allow Chroma to alter the RGB output on these devices too.

No release date was given at RazerCon, but Razer did state that it is looking to release the Synapse beta before the end of the year. You can register for the beta on the Synapse website. For Razer Chroma, you can head to the dedicated Chroma webpage to sign up for the open beta, also due to start later this year.

For more Razer coverage, you can check out our reviews of the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro headset, and the Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop review.