What are the Ready Or Not system requirements? With Ready Or Not having been in early access for almost two years, the graphical quality of the game hasn’t scaled up massively, meaning the overall system requirements are quite reasonable.

As a realistic co-op tactical shooter, Ready Or Not is a game best played with friends, ideally ones without an itchy trigger finger. Running this SWAT fps won’t take weapons-grade hardware and you won’t even need an RTX-series card to meet the recommended specs.

The Ready Or Not minimum requirements are very easily cleared by recent gaming laptops and PCs, and even gaming systems that are quite old.

You only need an Intel Core i5 4430 or AMD FX-6300 CPU with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R7 370 GPU. A lot of these components are in the region of eight years old, which bodes well if you’re looking to run the game at 1080p and 30 fps on global low settings.

In addition to the above components, you’ll also need 8GB RAM, another achievable target given that many modern games need 16GB.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 64.bit or later Windows 10 640bit or later GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 960

AMD Radeon R7 370 Nvidia GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 580 CPU Intel Core i5 4430

AMD FX 6300 Intel Core i5 7600K

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 50GB 50GB

The Ready Or Not recommended specs don’t make too much of a jump up from the minimum and should have you playing at 1080p with 60 fps on global high settings.

You’ll need an Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 GPU alongside an Intel Core i5 7500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 CPU. The RAM requirements stay the same with just 8GB required.

The Ready Or Not download size sits at 50GB and could grow with further game updates. There is no recommendation or requirement noted for an SSD, but as always, we vouch for gaming SSDs given how many modern games require – or at the very least run better – with one installed.

