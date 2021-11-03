Red Dead Redemption 2 modders create their own Undead Nightmare

Halloween may have come and gone, but there are still plenty of spooky things going on in Red Dead Redemption 2 if you know where to look. Namely, one group of modders has created a mod inspired by Undead Nightmare, a popular expansion for Red Dead Redemption which, like the base game, Rockstar Games hasn’t ported to PC.

Dick Hertz and Eki’s Undead Nightmare 2 – Origins mod brings a plague to New Austin, limiting your visibility over foggy, darkened lands to the faint glow of a blood moon. The towns of Armadillo, Coot’s Chapel, Blackwater, and others have been invaded by zombies, leading some residents to hide on roofs or boarded-up shops while the police duel the undead in the streets. The fighting isn’t limited to Red Dead Redemption 2’s towns, though, as many zombies have found their way into the wilderness.

The mod has other features, too. Alongside spooky music, there are some apparel items to let players dress the part. One of the modders also shares on Nexus Mods that there are hidden features, too, so it sounds like there’s more to stumble across.

Here’s a showcase from YouTuber channel Quarantine Gamer if you fancy a more in-depth look:

While Red Dead Online gets its share of Halloween goodies, we’ve yet to see anything for the Red Dead Redemption 2 like Undead Nightmare. Though, players have given us a glimpse of what that could look like with mods that capture the expansion’s aesthetic previously.

As ever, mod with caution, as this isn’t endorsed by Rockstar Games. If you fancy checking out some more Red Dead Redemption 2 mods, though, you can follow that link.

Image credit: Dick Hertz/Nexus Mods