Red Dead Redemption 2 hits new Steam record, but Rockstar’s moved on

Red Dead Redemption 2 has more Steam players than ever, as Arthur Morgan, John Marston, and Red Dead Online fans flock to the western sandbox game in droves. But with the GTA 6 release date on the horizon, substantive RDR2 content updates from Rockstar remain a thing of the past, with only cosmetics, seasonal events, a few additional telegram missions, and Red Dead Redemption 2 mods left to keep us going.

On Sunday January 8, Red Dead Redemption 2 saw an all-time high of concurrent players on Steam, with 69,134 budding gunslingers logging in to the play the western at once. According to data from Steam Charts, the last 30 days have also seen Red Dead Redemption 2 gain its highest average number of players since 2019, with 42,111 folks, on aggregate, galloping around New Hanover during the last month.

Rockstar has launched a few, iterative updates to Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online lately. On January 3, it posted a series of XP bonuses and in-game discounts, as well as a roadmap for character incentives and a new community outfit. Before that, in December, the Red Dead Online map received a few festive updates in the form of snowfall and Christmas lights, and again, there were some XP bonuses and fresh community clothing. New telegram missions were added in September.

The last major content update for Red Dead Redemption 2, however, remains Blood Money from July 2021, with Rockstar now seemingly focused on GTA 6 and the continued development of GTA 5. Nevertheless, as well as a committed player base, RDR2 still has a devoted modding community, which has added new, Hitman-themed missions to the western sandbox. Red Dead Redemption 2 RP servers also continue to expand, offering new in-game jobs and quests.

