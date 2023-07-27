Red Dead Redemption Remake. Just those words are enough to make me shiver. The iconic western game from 2010, RDR set new standards for narrative, drama, and open-world design, laying the foundations for the even more fantastic Red Dead Redemption 2. Now, with Red Dead Redemption almost 13 years old, and everyone focused on the GTA 6 release date, an update on the official Rockstar website seems to suggest that a new version of RDR could be announced imminently. It could be a full remake. It could be a remaster. It could be nothing. But it seems like something.

Previously, we reported on how Red Dead Redemption has received a new age rating, which, given the fact it came out in 2010, seems unusual. Now, the official Rockstar site has been updated – or at least, the site’s backend has been updated. And if you scrutinize the details, a Red Dead Redemption remake suddenly starts to seem all the more possible.

Though the face of the site remains unchanged, analyzing the page source code unveils a hidden update made by Rockstar today, Thursday, July 27. Captured by user ‘Spider-Vice’ on GTA Forums, we can see that, as well as the original Red Dead Redemption, there is now a listing for “Red Dead Redemption Rockstar Presents Ver,” with “ver” presumably a shortening of “version.”

The listing also makes mention of an initialized version of the game: “rdr1rsp.” It’s likely the same “Red Dead Redemption Rockstar Presents,” although the optimist in me wants to speculate that “rsp” signifies “remake special edition,” or something similar.

Though it looks identical, a new upload of Red Dead Redemption’s logo has also been found within the site data, perhaps hinting that a fresh listing – possibly for a fresh game – is on its way. You can see the new, standalone logo below:

Let’s hope this is it – let’s hope Red Dead Redemption is finally coming to PC. In the meantime, check out the latest GTA 5 mods to keep Los Santos feeling alive. You might also want to try some GTA RP, if you fancy a break from all the heists and car chases.