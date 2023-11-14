Win a copy of Remnant 2, the latest DLC, and a Matt Heafy t-shirt

The world of Losomn has an empty royal seat waiting to be taken in Remnant 2, but who’s going to be brave enough to stake their claim to the throne? The latest Remnant 2 DLC, The Awakened King explores this question as the corrupted One True King finally wakes from his slumber. If you purchased the Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition, you should have access to this DLC already, but if you didn’t, we have some great news to share.

The Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC release date is finally here, and we’re pleased to announce we have partnered with Gearbox to give away five copies of Remnant 2, The Awakened King DLC, and an exclusive Matt Heafy/Remnant 2 collaboration t-shirt! The exclusive t-shirt comes in sizes S to XXL, so be sure to let us know what size you’d like if you’re one of the five lucky winners.

The Awakened King introduces a new archetype known as The Ritualist, a specialist in dealing damage using painful status effects. Whether you prefer to hurt your enemies with corrosive, burning, or bleeding effects, the Ritualist archetype is designed to make your enemies experience a painful death. There’s also a host of new bosses, dungeons, and areas to track down and discover on your next adventure through Gearbox’s RPG game.

Trivium’s frontman, Matt Heafy has worked with the Remnant 2 and Gearbox Publishing team to produce two tracks to celebrate The Awakened King expansion. The first track, Wielder of the Plague, is available right now on the Gearbox Publishing YouTube channel. If you’re into heavy metal riffs and lyrics about plague bringers, this track will be right up your alley.

