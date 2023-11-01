Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC release date

When is the Remnant 2 DLC release date? The Awakened King is the first DLC to arrive in Remnant 2 since launch, taking us back to fan-favorite Losomn to tie up loose ends surrounding the divided world’s conspicuously vacant royal seat. PCGamesN touched base with Gunfire Games principal level designer Cindy To and principal designer Ben Cureton for an early preview of The Awakened King DLC to learn more ahead of its release date.

Our Remnant 2 review extols the many, many virtues of Gunfire Games’ soulslike game sequel, from build customization to world design – and The Awakened King DLC promises to bring more of both in spades. It also brings with it the latest Remnant 2 archetype: The Ritualist, a class that inflicts status effects to defeat enemies. From all-new locations, story developments, and bosses, the Remnant 2 DLC offers between three to five hours of content. Here’s all the information you need to prepare for The Awakened King’s release date.

The Awakened King DLC release date

The Remnant 2 Awakened King DLC release date is Tuesday, November 14, 2023, as confirmed by developer Gunfire Games in PCGamesN’s own hands-off preview. It launches on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Awakened King is the first of three premium DLC packs in the Remnant 2 DLC bundle, which players can pre-purchase with the Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition. However, those who didn’t purchase the Ultimate Edition have the chance to pick up the DLC bundle separately for $29.99 following The Awakened King DLC release date.

Thankfully, there are no special conditions or requirements to access the DLC. Once it becomes available to you, be sure to follow our guide on how to unlock the Remnant 2 DLC, which includes step-by-step instructions for both new and returning players.

The Awakened King DLC story

The One True King is a prominent figure in the existing storylines of Remnant 2’s Losomn. From imposter kings to the goddess Nimue’s plot to overthrow him, Losomn’s true royalty has thrown long shadows over the world’s history and lore. Corrupted by the Root and driven mad by betrayal, to say that the one true king has woken up on the wrong side of the bed for Remnant 2’s DLC would be an understatement.

“He’s aware of the people he’s trying to overthrow him, and in his fit of rage, he’s decided to slaughter everyone in his path because he doesn’t trust anyone,” To explains. That doesn’t bode well for us, as we infiltrate his palace in order to put a stop to his rampage.

Like all other areas in Remnant 2, the Forlorn Coast’s main storyline is accompanied by a number of quests that can be initiated by speaking to the area’s inhabitants. Cureton and To teased a look at some of the new NPCs we can expect to encounter, including a mysterious cloaked figure sporting barely concealed fae wings that immediately piques my interest.

The Awakened King DLC bosses

Of course, new Remnant 2 bosses mean new affixes, as well as new mutators rewarded for defeating them. “The goal was to make sure we had creatures that made you change how you play,” Cureton explains.

The latest iteration of Losomn’s sewers are now infested with multi-limbed eldritch creatures that emit tumescent pustules that burst on impact, dealing damage to anyone in the immediate vicinity. As we venture along the Forlorn Coast’s streets, a Dran zealot transforms into a Dire Fiend – a larger, more aggressive version of these creatures. However, like many encounters in Remnant 2, Cureton teases that there are multiple ways to resolve this situation that might not involve getting into a boss fight.

Our preview concludes within the Palace of the One True King, in a dramatic showdown against Bruin, Blade of the King. This ferocious Fae sports gothic plate armor, a line of skulls mounted along his back, and a very bad attitude. He channels his aggression into his twin blades, which he wields to devastating effect in close quarters. However, he’s no less dangerous at long range, as proven in his second phase, where he retreats to a balcony above the palace atrium to fling spears wildly at anything in the vicinity, indiscriminate of friend or foe.

The Awakened King DLC location

The Awakened King DLC takes The Traveler to the Forlorn Coast, a small town located in the far north of Dran. After our hands-off preview, we can already attest that the Forlorn Coast’s drab and dreary docks are a fitting extension of the Dran’s cobbled streets, featuring several townsfolk loitering by the waterfront or at the mouth of dark alleys.

The eponymous king’s vast palace looms large over the Forlorn Coast, its ornate and imposing Fae architecture colliding with the practical Dran stonemasonry, in the most immediate collision of Losomn’s two sundered worlds that we’ve seen yet. “This guy’s all-powerful – I mean, he warped an entire castle onto a Dran coastal village, right?” Cureton laughs. “He’s back and he’s mad.”

During this early foray along the Forlorn Coast, I already gain a sense of the increase in scale for The Awakened King DLC’s levels. Aside from the palace, there are various points of interest that catch my eye, including a bridge and a lighthouse in the distance. “All these places, you can actually go to,” To confirms.

The ascent up to the palace itself affords an opportunity to look over the rain-slick vistas of the coastal town and see the progress you’ve made. Naturally, the map splits off into a number of directions along the way, and each route promises all-new side dungeons, bosses, and – of course – loot.

