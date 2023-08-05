Remnant 2 now gives you much more “freedom to experiment”

The latest round of Remnant 2 patch notes are here, as Gunfire Games focuses on some player-orientated changes that should make it easier to play around with builds and other players in the RPG game. With easier archetype choices, a trait cap increase, and less damage dealt to you in multiplayer, Remnant 2 just got a whole load of wins.

With the number of Remnant 2 players skyrocketing past the first already and a steady player count on Steam, the Gunfire Games team can absolutely land a solid playerbase if it keeps up the support, which is exactly what it appears to be doing.

Across all Remnant 2 classes the new Remnant 2 Patch Notes 08.04.23 make some small, but incredibly impactful, changes, as the team also issues a statement about its plans going forward.

“While we still have quite a few things we are working on regarding Traits and long-term grinding (for those that wish to partake), we wanted to make a few changes in this patch to ensure players had more freedom to experiment,” Gunfire Games says.

“Players should find it much easier to Respec and they should also end up with more Scrap overall. We aren’t done here by any means, and these are not the larger changes we’ve mentioned on Discord and Reddit, but in the short term, they should help to ease the burden or reconfiguring your build and experimenting with different options.”

Of the changes to help you with the “freedom to experiment,” a trait cap increase of five, the removal of a requirement for the second Archetype, and some reduced multiplayer damage should all help you while out slaying bad guys.

Remnant 2 patch notes 08.04.23 for Friday, August 4

You can see the Remant 2 Quality of Life fixes below.

Increased Trait Cap by +5.

Tome of Knowledge now grants Scrap and EXP when the player has reached Trait Cap.

Orb of Undoing now has unlimited uses. Players can sell any extras for Scrap.

Removed the Trait Requirement for equipping a second Archetype. Players may now slot their second Archetype as soon as they obtain/convert another Engram at Wallace.

Removed the Scrap Cost for converting a Mysterious Item into an Engram (1000 to 0).

Lowered the Lumenite Cost for converting a Mysterious Item into an Engram (10 to 5).

Slightly Increased Scrap Gain from Breakables.

Increased Scrap Gain from Regular and Rare Chests.

Increased Scrap Gain when killing Aberrations.

Reduced the cost of Bloodroot.

As mentioned, Gunfire Games has also “Reduced incoming damage in Multiplayer from 25% per additional player to 15% per player,” which is sure to be a welcome buff while playing with others.

There’s a whole more in these Remnant 2 patch notes, but the big news is that Gunfire is listening and actively wants to smooth out your experience, which is always good to hear.

In the meantime, you’ll want to brush up on the effects and locations of every Remnant 2 trait, alongside which of the Remnant 2 mods are the best and essential pickups for your adventure.