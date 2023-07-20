What are the best Remnant 2 mods? Raw firepower is all well and good, but if you’re looking to really take the fight to the Root, then mods should be your first port of call. These unique components can be socketed into your weapons, imbuing them with special abilities that can drastically change your combat style.

The majority of crafting materials for the best Remnant 2 mods are dropped from Remnant 2 bosses, though it’s probably that some rare mods can appear as rewards for reaching secret areas, much like relics. Of course, you might find that your favorite mod on this list is related to a boss or area that you haven’t encountered on your first Remnant 2 playthrough. In that case, Adventure Mode should be your first port of call – or a campaign reroll, if you’re in need of a Remnant 2 difficulty change without starting your character from scratch.

The best Remnant 2 mods

Remnant 2 mods are typically purchased from Ava McCabe in Ward 13, though she requires their unique crafting material in order to create them. They also come with an additional flat rate of Lumenite Crystals and Scrap in order to craft them, and cannot be sold once purchased, so it’s important to take note of the best mods available for your Remnant 2 archetype rather than spending all your materials prematurely.

Here are the best Remnant 2 mods:

Mods Effect Location Required Materials Corrosive Rounds Calls forth an eye of Legion to gaze at player’s AIM target. For every 0.25s Fargazer focuses on a target within 25m, a stack of Madness status is applied for 5s. Each stack deals 3 Damager per second. Max 10 stacks. Lasts 30s. Available to purchase from Ava McCabe after defeating Legion in The Twisted Chantry on Yaesha. Agnosia Driftwood x1, Lumenite Crystal x5, Scrap x650 Defrag Infects weapon with Malware for 30s, causing shots to apply Fragmented for 5s. When a Fragmented enemy dies, they create a Glitch that lasts 15s. Picking up a Glitch increases All damage by 20% for 15s. Destroying a Glitch causes it to destabilize, creating a 5m Virus Pool which deals 25 damage per second and applies the Fragmented debuff to enemies inside. Virus Pools last 15s Available to craft from Ava McCabe after defeating Cancer in the Ashen Wasteland on Root Earth. Necrocyte Strand x1, Lumenite Crystal x5, Scrap x650 Fargazer Calls forth an eye of Legion to gaze at player’s AIM target. For every 0.25s Fargazer focuses on a target within 25m, a stack of Madness status is applied for 5s. Each stack deals 3 Damager per second. Max 10 stacks. Lasts 30s. Available to purchase from Ava McCabe after defeating Legion in The Twisted Chantry on Yaesha. Agnosia Driftwood x1, Lumenite Crystal x5, Scrap x650 Skewer 2.0 Fires a Wretched Spear which embeds itself on contact. Spears deal 125 damage on hit, rapidly dividing inside the target until bursting, dealing 140 damage to all targets within 3m. Spears embedded in the environment remain in place for 10s. Available to craft from Ava McCabe after defeating Venom in Corrupted Harbor on Root Earth. Dread Core x1, Lumenite Crystal x5, Scrap x650 Space Crabs Launch an alien egg that bursts on impact, releasing 5 Space Crabes. Crabs follow that caster, leaping towards enemies within 4m, and exploding, dealing 60 damage each. Available to craft from Ava McCabe after defeating the Primogenitor in The Hatchery on N’Erud. Cracked Shell x1, Lumenite Crystal x5, Scrap x650 Stasis Beam Fires a beam which deals 15 damage per second and applies Slow. After 2s of application to an enemy, Slow becomes Stasis, freezing the target in place for 10s. Available to craft from Ava McCabe after looting a corpse that contains the Stasis Core from The Eon Vault on N’Erud. Stasis Core x1, Lumenite Crystal x5, Scrap x650 Time Lapse Creates a 6m blast which freezes all standard enemies for 7s. Dealing damage to frozen enemies immediately breaks the Time Lapse effect, applying Slow for the remaining duration. Available to craft from Ava McCabe after completing the clock tower puzzle in Morrow Parish on Losomn. Broken Timepiece x1, Lumenite Crystal x5, Scrap x650 Tremor Fires a projectile that cracks the ground and spawns shockwaves that deal 75 damage within 9m for 6s. Shockwaves inflict 3x impact. Available to purchase from Ava McCabe after defeating Mother Mind in The Nameless Nest on Yaesha. Cordyceps Gland x1, Lumenite Crystal x5, Scrap x650 Voltaic Rondure Launches a slow-moving orb that pulses every 0.5s, striking enemies within 3m for 20 Shock damage and applying Overloaded for 15s. The orb lasts 20s. The orb can be overcharged by striking it with additional damage. Available to craft from Ava McCabe after defeating Bloat King in the Great Sewers on Losomn. Bone Sap x1, Lumenite Crystal x5, Scrap x650

With the best Remnant 2 mods equipped, you’re guaranteed to have a more enjoyable time tearing through the Root. You can also find additional mods socketed into the best Remnant 2 weapons – while these can’t be removed, it’s well worth checking if any can complement your build. Once you’re all kitted out, be sure to keep the Remnant 2 Water Harp and plinth puzzle to hand as you explore the realms.