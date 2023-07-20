What are Remnant 2 traits? While the best weapons, mods, and relics form the core of your character build, their overall effectiveness is determined by your character’s stat values. That’s where traits come in, offering incremental stat bonuses that can vastly improve your build performance. To help you choose which ones to invest in long-term, we’ve collated all the Remnant 2 traits available, including their effects and how to unlock them, into one handy list.

The Traveler begins with five Remnant 2 traits, consisting of one Archetype trait and four Core traits. While these initial traits provide a solid foundation in Remnant 2, there are several unlockable traits that you can pick up along the way that can offer more specific improvements. Each trait’s stat bonus can be improved by spending trait points, which are accrued by collecting a Tome of Knowledge. These rare items can be found scattered across the realms, or are bestowed as rewards for defeating Remnant 2 bosses. Here are all the Remnant 2 traits, their effects, and how to locate them.

Remnant 2 Core traits

Core traits are accessible to all archetypes as standard, though the number of trait points already allocated to them at the beginning of the ARPG depends on your chosen archetype. The usefulness of each Core trait varies depending on your chosen playstyle – a close-range brawler will always benefit from additional health and stamina, though you might opt to improve your mod power generation if you prefer to experiment with Remnant 2 mods.

Here are all the Remnant 2 Core traits:

Vigor – Increases Max Health by three per trait point.

– Increases Max Health by three per trait point. Endurance – Increases Max Stamina by three per trait point.

– Increases Max Stamina by three per trait point. Spirit – Increases Mod Power Generation by 2% per trait point.

– Increases Mod Power Generation by 2% per trait point. Expertise – Reduces Skill Cooldowns by 3% per trait point invested.

Archetype traits

As their name suggests, Remnant 2 Archetype traits are unique to specific archetypes. While you’re guaranteed to start with a single Archetype trait, you can unlock an additional Archetype trait using the Remnant 2 dual archetype system. Archetype traits don’t require trait points to level up; instead, their level corresponds to your character’s own, leaving you free to allocate points elsewhere.

Here are all the Remnant 2 Archetype traits:

Trait Archetype Effect Strong Back Challenger Reduces Encumbrance by -1 per trait point. Ammo Reserves Gunslinger Increases Ammo Reserves by 6% per trait point. Kinship Handler Reduces friendly fire damage dealt and received by 8% per trait point. Longshot Hunter Increases Weapon Range Bonus by 60cm per trat pont Triage Medic Increases Healing by 3% per trait point.

Unlockable traits

Unlockable traits are typically acquired after defeating powerful Remnant 2 enemies, though it’s also possible to receive them as a reward for completing quests and puzzles. These traits tend to be more situational than their Core and Archetype counterparts, allowing you to refine your build even further.

Here are all the Remnant 2 unlockable traits:

Trait Location Effect Amplitude Defeat a horde boss in The Labyrinth. Increases AoE Size by 5% per trait point. Blood Bond Defeat the Root Nexus in The Forbidden Grove in Yaesha. Archetype Summons absorb 1% of damage taken by the caster per trait point. Bloodstream Choose the Ravager’s Eye when speaking to Meidra in Yaesha. Increases Grey Health Regeneration by 0.3/s per trait point. Handling Defeat a horde boss on Root Earth. Reduces Weapon Spread and Recoil by 4% per trait point. Wayfarer Defeat a horde boss on Root Earth. Increases Environmental Movement Speed by 5% per trait point.

With the right Remnant 2 traits, you should have no trouble tackling the action-adventure game, though we don’t blame you if you want to change the Remnant 2 difficulty for an easier time. You can also find out how to perform a trait points reset if you decide to switch out your Remnant 2 weapons for something different.