Is Remnant 2 Steam Deck compatible?

There's been no word from Valve on the compatibility of Remnant 2, but it's not entirely the end of the world where Steam Deck owners are concerned.

An image of a character from Remnant 2 with a gas mask on, with flames in the background.
Rosalie Newcombe

Published:

PC games hardwareRemnant 2Steam Deck

Is Remnant 2 Steam Deck compatible? Remnant 2 looks set to reinvigorate Gunfire Game’s take on the Soulslike genre, pitting you and your comrades against god-like bosses, armed with an arsenal of guns.

The news isn’t quite apocalyptic when it comes to running the game on Steam Deck, and we’re confident our hopes and prayers to play the game on the go won’t be in vain.

Remnant 2 will likely be compatible on Steam Deck, but Valve is yet to officially confirm whether it will be ‘Playable’ or ‘Verified’. Its predecessor, Remnant from the Ashes, works great on the device, so it’s reasonable to presume this sequel will too.

If you’re sporting the 64GB Steam Deck, you’ll need to invest in a new microSD card while you wait to find out about the game’s Steam Deck compatibility. Remnant 2 requires more than double the storage space than the first game, needing 80GB to be installed on your handheld.

If you don’t want to wait and see if the game will be playable on your Steam Deck, you can check out the Remnant 2 system requirements and see if your PC is up for the task instead.

When Rosalie isn't daydreaming about finally owning a Steam Deck, you can usually find her writing up the latest news on everything AMD, Nvidia, and Intel. You can also find her work on the likes of TechRadar and GameByte.

