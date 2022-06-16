Capcom fixes Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 mods by backtracking

You can once again play the Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 with mods enabled, as the DirectX 11 versions have returned to Steam. The u-turn follows an upgrade that permanently injected DirectX 12 into the survival horror games, breaking their ambient lighting and mod compatibility in the process.

In a Steam update post, Capcom says it has reactivated the previous version of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 in line with an ” overwhelming community response.” The publisher also shares steps to restore the DirectX 11 versions on your gaming PC, returning the remakes and sequels to their original state.

DirectX 12 enhancements are usually a good thing, especially if you want to put the best graphics card to the test with features like ray tracing. However, Capcom’s decision to permanently bake them into its series broke popular fan projects like Resident Evil VR, not to mention it raised the minimum spec bar for all three games.

It’s worth noting that Capcom hasn’t removed its Resident Evil upgrades, as the DirectX 12 Steam download is still available.

Instead, it has made the original versions available through a beta channel, meaning you can switch back and forth. With that in mind, here’s how to install the original versions of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7:

Open Steam and head to your library.

Right-click the game and click ‘properties’.

Select the ‘Betas’ tab.

Choose dx11_non-rt from the drop-down menu.

Close the menu and let the game update and install.

You should now be able to play Capcom’s blood-curdling saga without ray tracing performance caveats. It’s a good job, too, as Resident Evil 4 will join the terrifying trifecta of remakes next year.