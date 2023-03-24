All Resident Evil 4 Remake blue medallion locations

Looking for every Blue Medallion location in Resident Evil 4 Remake? The small blue disks are littered around the environment in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and early on, you’ll find blue flyers requesting that you destroy them all. Turning in these requests at the Merchant will net you Spinels – which you can in turn trade with the Merchant for exclusive upgrades and trinkets.

Since collectingSpinels in Resident Evil 4 Remake is so vital for grabbing valuable items from the Merchant, such as the stock for the Red9 handgun, you’ll need to complete many requests in one of the best PC games of the year, and by far the simpler ones to complete are to shoot down all of the Resident Evil 4 Remake blue medallions. Here is everything you need to know.

Resident Evil 4 Remake blue medallion locations

There are six requests in Resident Evil 4 Remake that ask you to shoot down the blue medallions. While each one is normally in the same area, there are cases where you need to go to different zones. If you want to find them all, you’re going to have to keep your eyes peeled. These small disks can be difficult to spot, even if you know what you’re looking for. When you do spy a blue medallion, shoot at it to ensure its demise.

Here is every Resident Evil 4 Remake blue medallion location:

Farm

The blue medallion request is in the northern part of the Farm, attached to a wall. Completing this request will award you three Spinels.

Blue medallion 1: Just outside of the typewriter room on the southern part of the map.

Just outside of the typewriter room on the southern part of the map. Blue medallion 2: Inside the barn near the typewriter room on the southern part of the map.

Inside the barn near the typewriter room on the southern part of the map. Blue medallion 3: Western side of the map, on the roof of a hut.

Western side of the map, on the roof of a hut. Blue medallion 4: Hanging from a window frame of a barn on the eastern part of the map.

Hanging from a window frame of a barn on the eastern part of the map. Blue medallion 5: Northern part of the Farm, hanging beneath a set of wooden stairs.

Quarry and Fish Farm

The blue medallion request is on a wall as you enter the Quarry. Completing this request will reward you with four Spinels.

Blue medallion 1: Above the Quarry exit towards the top of the cliff.

Above the Quarry exit towards the top of the cliff. Blue medallion 2: Underneath the dock.

Underneath the dock. Blue medallion 3: Hidden inside a hut on the eastern part of the Fish Farm.

Hidden inside a hut on the eastern part of the Fish Farm. Blue medallion 4: Hanging in a gap on a wall on the southern part of the Fish Farm.

Hanging in a gap on a wall on the southern part of the Fish Farm. Blue medallion 5: Underneath the wooden floorboards on the northern edge of the Fish Farm.

Castle Gate

The blue medallion request can be picked up from a pillar to the right of the main door. You’ll be awarded five Spinels for completing this request.

Blue medallion 1: Hanging in the window of a half-destroyed building.

Hanging in the window of a half-destroyed building. Blue medallion 2: Hanging on a parapet near the cannon.

Hanging on a parapet near the cannon. Blue medallion 3: On the same parapet as Blue Medallion 2, look north; the next Blue Medallion is in the distance.

On the same parapet as Blue Medallion 2, look north; the next Blue Medallion is in the distance. Blue medallion 4: Below the parapet that housed Blue Medallion 2.

Below the parapet that housed Blue Medallion 2. Blue medallion 5: Hanging from a tower next to where the cannon was raised.

Hanging from a tower next to where the cannon was raised. Blue medallion 6: Hanging next to a chest behind the building which housed the first Blue medallion.

Grand Hall

You can pick up the Grand Hall blue medallion request from the table next to the Merchant. Completing this request will reward you with five Spinels.

Blue medallion 1: After exiting the courtyard, look right, the Blue Medallion is hanging in a dark corner.

After exiting the courtyard, look right, the Blue Medallion is hanging in a dark corner. Blue medallion 2: Up the stairs on the eastern side of the Grand Hall, this blue medallion is hanging behind a statue.

Up the stairs on the eastern side of the Grand Hall, this blue medallion is hanging behind a statue. Blue medallion 3: Inside the chandelier hanging above the Grand Hall.

Inside the chandelier hanging above the Grand Hall. Blue medallion 4: Hanging inside a set of curtains in the Dining Hall.

Hanging inside a set of curtains in the Dining Hall. Blue medallion 5: On the top floor of the Armory, hanging on the southern wall.

On the top floor of the Armory, hanging on the southern wall. Blue medallion 6: In the Gallery, behind a pillar on the bottom floor.

Cargo Depot

You can grab the Cargo Depot blue medallion request from a wall near the merchant. Completing this request will reward you with five Spinels.

Blue medallion 1: Near the cliff edge on the eastern part of the Cargo Depot.

Near the cliff edge on the eastern part of the Cargo Depot. Blue medallion 2: Hanging above some storage cages on the bottom floor.

Hanging above some storage cages on the bottom floor. Blue medallion 3: Southern edge of the map on the bottom floor next to a shipping container.

Southern edge of the map on the bottom floor next to a shipping container. Blue medallion 4: Hanging on a set of stairs in the distance on the southern edge of the Cargo Depot.

Hanging on a set of stairs in the distance on the southern edge of the Cargo Depot. Blue medallion 5: Hanging from a fuel container on the southern part of the Cargo Depot map.

Cliffside Ruins

The Cliffside Ruins blue medallion Request is on a wall as you enter the area. Completing this request will reward you with five Spinels.

Blue medallion 1: Near where you picked up the Request, the Blue Medallion is hanging from a set of scaffolding.

Near where you picked up the Request, the Blue Medallion is hanging from a set of scaffolding. Blue medallion 2: Northern part of the first section, the Blue Medallion is hanging just below the eye line near a chest.

Northern part of the first section, the Blue Medallion is hanging just below the eye line near a chest. Blue medallion 3: Go down the ladder near the chest, the Blue Medallion is in some ruins to the north.

Go down the ladder near the chest, the Blue Medallion is in some ruins to the north. Blue medallion 4: Head back to the treasure and look southwest. The blue medallion is hanging from an old brick tower in the distance.

Head back to the treasure and look southwest. The blue medallion is hanging from an old brick tower in the distance. Blue medallion 5: Hanging behind the initial ladder that leads you down to the chest.

Now that you know every Resident Evil 4 Remake blue medallion location, get out there, get spotting, and get shooting. Don’t forget to spend those Spinels at the Merchant to give yourself the best chance at getting an S Rank and collecting every single Resident Evil 4 Remake achievement you can get your hands on.