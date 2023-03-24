Unsure how to get the Red9 in Resident Evil 4 Remake? If you’re a grizzled veteran of Capcom’s acclaimed action horror game, you might be surprised to discover that the Red9 handgun is no longer available to purchase from the Merchant. Instead, you have to make a slight detour on your rescue mission to reach its location – but rest assured, it’s worth it.

Once you know how to get the Red9 in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you have access to one of the best weapons in the action-adventure game. This reliable handgun packs a surprising punch, and the upgrades to maximise its potential are both cheap and minimal. Its only major drawback is its high recoil, but if you’re partial to lining up headshots and staggering single targets, the Resident Evil 4 Red9 is the one for you. Here’s how to get it in one of the best PC games for horror fans.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Red9 location

The Resident Evil 4 Remake Red9 is located on the dilapidated boat at the centre of the lake and can only be accessed during Chapter 4.

You can reach it by traversing the lake using the boat after your fight with Del Lagos. Approach the broken hull on the left-hand side to receive the prompt to board it, being careful to avoid the debris blocking your way. The Red9 can be found in the blue chest near the bow of the boat.

If you’re set on using the Red9 for the remainder of your playthrough, be sure to pick up the Red9 stock from the Merchant. You need nine Spinels to pay for it, so keep an eye out for blue medallions and other Resident Evil 4 Remake side quests to hand in if you’re a few short.

Now you know how to get the Red9 in Resident Evil 4 Remake, be prepared to use it when going up against the rogues’ gallery of Resident Evil 4 Remake bosses in the survival horror game. Whether you’re a speedrunner or a completionist, we can tell you how long Resident Evil 4 Remake will take to beat, as well as some of the best mods emerging from the demo already. Finally, check out our Resident Evil 4 Remake review to find out how Leon Kennedy’s latest excursion stacks up against the original.