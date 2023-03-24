All Resident Evil 4 Remake achievements

Want to know how to complete all the Resident Evil 4 Remake achievements? There are 101 tasks for you to complete in Resident Evil 4 Remake, mercifully separated into categories, such as main story, weapons, and feats, among a few others. For most of them, you’ll earn CP, which you can spend in the Extra Content shop once you finish the game, but finishing others earns you more tantalising goodies.

Though these are “challenges” in the horror game, the Resident Evil 4 Remake achievements range wildly from completing a chapter to defeating one of the Resident Evil 4 Remake bosses without missing a single shot. If you want to get all the Resident Evil 4 Remake unlockables, you’ll need to play the game multiple times to get that all-important Resident Evil 4 Remake S Rank.

Resident Evil 4 Remake challenges list

Much like the game itself, we’ve separated all 101 challenges into their segments. Here are all the unlock conditions for every Resident Evil 4 Remake achievement:

Main Story challenges

Mission Underway – complete chapter 1.

– complete chapter 1. Gift in the Blood – complete chapter 2.

– complete chapter 2. Infested Inside – complete chapter 3.

– complete chapter 3. The First Daughter – complete chapter 4.

– complete chapter 4. Glimmer of Hope – complete chapter 5.

– complete chapter 5. Farewell, Village of Terror – complete chapter 6.

– complete chapter 6. Shadows Within – complete chapter 7.

– complete chapter 7. Reunited – complete chapter 8.

– complete chapter 8. Dire Situation – complete chapter 9.

– complete chapter 9. The Depths of Hell – complete chapter 10.

– complete chapter 10. Adios, Caballero – complete chapter 11.

– complete chapter 11. Overthrowing the Castle – complete chapter 12.

– complete chapter 12. Another Rescue – complete chapter 13.

– complete chapter 13. Letting Go of the Past – complete chapter 14.

– complete chapter 14. I’ll Do My Job – complete chapter 15.

– complete chapter 15. Darkest Before Dawn – complete chapter 16.

– complete chapter 16. Promising Agent – complete the main story on Standard mode or higher.

– complete the main story on Standard mode or higher. Mission Accomplished A – complete the main story on Standard mode or higher with an A rank.

– complete the main story on Standard mode or higher with an A rank. Mission Accomplished S+ – complete the main story on Standard mode with an S+ rank.

– complete the main story on Standard mode with an S+ rank. Proficient Agent – complete the main story on Hardcore mode or higher.

– complete the main story on Hardcore mode or higher. A Rank Investigator – complete the main story on Hardcore mode or higher with an A rank.

– complete the main story on Hardcore mode or higher with an A rank. S+ Rank Investigator – complete the main story on Hardcore mode or higher with an S+ rank.

– complete the main story on Hardcore mode or higher with an S+ rank. Peerless Agent – complete the main story on Professional mode.

– complete the main story on Professional mode. Professional Agent – complete a new game in the main story on Professional mode without using bonus weapons.

– complete a new game in the main story on Professional mode without using bonus weapons. Leon “A.” Kennedy – complete the main story on Professional Mode with an A rank.

– complete the main story on Professional Mode with an A rank. Leon “S+” Kennedy – complete the main story on Professional Mode with an S+ rank.

– complete the main story on Professional Mode with an S+ rank. Sprinter – complete the main story within eight hours.

– complete the main story within eight hours. Frugalist – complete the main story without using a recovery item.

– complete the main story without using a recovery item. Minimalist – complete the main story using only knives and handguns (excluding specific battles).

– complete the main story using only knives and handguns (excluding specific battles). Silent Stranger – complete the main story without talking to the Merchant once.

Basics challenges

Covert Basics – perform a stealth kill.

– perform a stealth kill. Knife Basics – parry an enemy with a knife.

– parry an enemy with a knife. I Think They Got the Point – perform a follow-up attack with a knife.

– perform a follow-up attack with a knife. Novice Fighter – perform a melee attack.

– perform a melee attack. Arts and Crafts – combine some items together.

– combine some items together. Amateur Appraiser – inset a gemstone into an item.

– inset a gemstone into an item. What’re Ya Buyin’? – purchase something from the Merchant.

– purchase something from the Merchant. My Preferred Piece – upgrade a weapon.

– upgrade a weapon. The Perfect Piece – max out all upgrades for a weapon.

– max out all upgrades for a weapon. A Masterpiece – get the exclusive upgrade for a weapon.

– get the exclusive upgrade for a weapon. Nice One, Stranger! – complete a request for the merchant.

– complete a request for the merchant. Charming Charm – equip a charm to the attaché case.

– equip a charm to the attaché case. Talk About Near-Death Experience! – rescue Ashley as she’s being carried away by the enemy.

– rescue Ashley as she’s being carried away by the enemy. Revolt Against the Revolting – destroy a Clockwork Castellan.

– destroy a Clockwork Castellan. Appearance is Everything – change a character’s costume.

– change a character’s costume. Say Cheeeese! – open Photo Mode.

Weapons challenges

Handy with a Handgun – defeat 50 enemies with a handgun.

– defeat 50 enemies with a handgun. Matter of Splatter – defeat 30 enemies with a shotgun.

– defeat 30 enemies with a shotgun. Sharpshooter – defeat ten enemies with a rifle.

– defeat ten enemies with a rifle. Trigger Happy – defeat ten enemies with a submachine gun.

– defeat ten enemies with a submachine gun. A Bullet Saved is a Bullet Earned – defeat five enemies with the Bolt Thrower.

– defeat five enemies with the Bolt Thrower. Got a Problem, Punk? – defeat five enemies with a magnum.

– defeat five enemies with a magnum. Martial Artist – defeat ten enemies with melee attacks.

– defeat ten enemies with melee attacks. Try Using Knives Next Time – defeat five enemies with a knife.

– defeat five enemies with a knife. Fire in the Hole! – defeat ten enemies with explosives.

– defeat ten enemies with explosives. Bug Zapper – defeat five enemies with flash grenades.

Combat challenges

Harpoon Hurler – defeat Del Lago.

– defeat Del Lago. Grilled Big Cheese – defeat Bitores Méndez.

– defeat Bitores Méndez. Wave Goodbye , Right Hand – defeat the Verdugo.

, Right Hand – defeat the Verdugo. No Thanks, Bro! – defeat Ramón Salazar.

– defeat Ramón Salazar. You Used to Be a Good Guy – defeat Jack Krauser.

– defeat Jack Krauser. You’re Small Time! – Defeat Osmund Saddler.

– Defeat Osmund Saddler. Stealthy Assassin – perform three consecutive stealth kills without being detected.

– perform three consecutive stealth kills without being detected. Knife Master – parry an object thrown by an enemy.

– parry an object thrown by an enemy. Shield Your Eyes – defeat three enemies at once with a flash grenade.

– defeat three enemies at once with a flash grenade. Eat This! – hit an enemy with an egg.

– hit an enemy with an egg. More Bang for Your Buck – shoot the dynamite in the hand of a Ganado.

– shoot the dynamite in the hand of a Ganado. Never Heard It Coming – defeat a Garrador using only knives.

– defeat a Garrador using only knives. Quit Bugging Me – defeat five camouflaged Novistadors.

– defeat five camouflaged Novistadors. No Hot Bath for You! – defeat both El Gigante enemies without dropping them into the blast furnace.

– defeat both El Gigante enemies without dropping them into the blast furnace. Two Bugs, One Stone – kill two parasites inside a Regenerador with a single bullet.

– kill two parasites inside a Regenerador with a single bullet. In Tune with the Harpoon – defeat Del Lago without missing a single harpoon.

– defeat Del Lago without missing a single harpoon. Slaughterhouse Slam – perform a follow-up attack on Méndez from the second floor with a knife.

– perform a follow-up attack on Méndez from the second floor with a knife. Too Cool for Such Tricks – defeat the Verdugo without using any liquid nitrogen showers.

– defeat the Verdugo without using any liquid nitrogen showers. You Talk Too Much! – throw a grenade into Ramón Salazar’s mouth.

– throw a grenade into Ramón Salazar’s mouth. Now Who’s the Rookie? – parry all five of Jack Krauser’s five consecutive attacks.

– parry all five of Jack Krauser’s five consecutive attacks. Did You Send Out Those Invitations? – survive the battle at the villa without blocking any of the windows with wooden planks.

– survive the battle at the villa without blocking any of the windows with wooden planks. Overkill – use a cannon to defeat a zealot.

– use a cannon to defeat a zealot. Light or Flight – make it through Ashley’s section without using the lantern to immobilise any enemies.

– make it through Ashley’s section without using the lantern to immobilise any enemies. Hope You Like Thrill Rides! – make it through both minecart sections in the underground tunnel without taking any damage.

– make it through both minecart sections in the underground tunnel without taking any damage. Capacity Compliance – reach the top of the clock tower without the lift stopping once.

– reach the top of the clock tower without the lift stopping once. Strrrike! – defeat five enemies with the iron balls in the clock tower.

– defeat five enemies with the iron balls in the clock tower. Careful Where You Swing That – defeat five enemies with the crane’s wrecking ball.

– defeat five enemies with the crane’s wrecking ball. Smooth Escape – escape on the water scooter without taking any damage.

– escape on the water scooter without taking any damage. Amateur Shooter – complete a game at the shooting range.

– complete a game at the shooting range. Respectable Marksman – earn an S rank in a game at the shooting range.

– earn an S rank in a game at the shooting range. Real Deadeye – earn an S rank in all games at the shooting range.

– earn an S rank in all games at the shooting range. Trick Shot – destroy five targets at the shooting range with one shot.

– destroy five targets at the shooting range with one shot. Perfect Game – destroy all targets (except Sailors) in a game at the shooting range without missing a single shot.

Feats challenges

Doing Some “Overtime” – complete all challenges.

– complete all challenges. Astute Appraiser – sell a single treasure for at least 100,000 pesetas.

– sell a single treasure for at least 100,000 pesetas. My Body is a Temple – increase your maximum health to the limit.

– increase your maximum health to the limit. Size Matters – upgrade the attaché case to the largest size.

– upgrade the attaché case to the largest size. Crafty Crafter – obtain all crafting recipes.

– obtain all crafting recipes. Gun Fanatic – obtain all weapons.

– obtain all weapons. Parts Enthusiast – obtain all weapon parts.

– obtain all weapon parts. Jack of All Trades – complete all requests from the Merchant.

– complete all requests from the Merchant. Revolution Wind-up – destroy all 16 Clockwork Castellans.

– destroy all 16 Clockwork Castellans. Bandit – obtain all treasures indicated on the village treasure map in a single playthrough.

– obtain all treasures indicated on the village treasure map in a single playthrough. Burglar – obtain all treasures indicated on the castle treasure map in a single playthrough.

– obtain all treasures indicated on the castle treasure map in a single playthrough. Raider – obtain all treasures indicated on the island treasure map in a single playthrough.

Some of the Resident Evil 4 Remake achievements are harder to finish than others, so you’ll likely need a hand. One such way to make things easier on you is to get secret weapons, so we have the steps you need to take to get the Resident Evil Remake Red9, as well as details on Resident Evil 4 Remake new game plus. Finally, you’ll want to have one of the best PC games running well to dodge all those sickles those pesky villagers keep throwing at you, so our best Resident Evil 4 Remake settings guide can help keep things running smoothly on your rig.