How to get S Rank in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Want to know how to get the Resident Evil 4 Remake S Rank? Much like the original, and if we’re honest, in every Resident Evil game, there is a speed-running element that rewards you with powerful items if you master the game’s movement and efficiently kill the biologically altered monsters trying to eat your delicious brains. Despite the scores after each chapter saying otherwise, achieving this goal isn’t as complex as it seems.

You see, the only two things that affect whether or not you get the S Rank in Resident Evil 4 Remake are the difficulty setting you set the game to at the beginning and your total completion time. However, what if we told you there is now an S+ Rank, and you have to start a fresh save to get it? It’s a challenge only fans of one of the best PC games would even consider, and one we can try to help you achieve by listing the requirements.

Resident Evil 4 Remake S Rank requirements

To achieve an S-Rank in Resident Evil 4, you need to complete the game in either a fresh save or in Resident Evil 4 Remake new game plus mode with the following times, based on the difficulty mode set:

Assisted : under four hours.

: under four hours. Standard : under five hours.

: under five hours. Hardcore : under five and a half hours.

: under five and a half hours. Professional: under five and a half hours.

Resident Evil 4 Remake S+ Rank requirements

You can’t get S+ Rank in Resident Evil 4 Remake on the new game plus mode – you’re stuck using the base game’s weapons and trying to survive as best as possible. The silver lining is that, while you’re unable to use the best Resident Evil 4 Remake weapons, such as the Infinite Rocket Launcher in this new save, unlocking other powerful weapons, such as the Chicago Sweeper, the Primal Knife, and the Handcannon can help with this endeavour.

Here are the requirements to complete Resident Evil 4 Remake with S+ Rank:

Assisted : under four hours.

: under four hours. Standard : under five hours.

: under five hours. Hardcore : under five and a half hours.

: under five and a half hours. Professional: under five and a half hours with a maximum of 15 saves.

Unlocking Ashley’s suit of armour will also help with the escort sections, as it renders her impossible to hurt or kidnap. Discover what you need to add these weapons to your arsenal by checking out our Resident Evil 4 unlockables guide.

