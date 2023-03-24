Recognise anyone from the Resident Evil 4 Remake cast? Capcom’s iconic game strikes a fine line between cheesy and scary, thanks primarily to the performances of the excellent cast. There are only a few games in the world that have the audacity to end a long and intense fight with the line: “Where’s everyone going? Bingo?”.

Just like the other Resident Evil remakes, don’t expect to see many returning voice actors from the original. While this is a remake of an eighteen-year-old horror game, we should clarify that there are spoilers in this guide just in case you want to avoid any potential surprises. If Capcom manages to work its magic yet again on the series, there’s a good chance Resident Evil 4 Remake could become one of the best PC games to launch this year. Here’s what you need to know about the Resident Evil 4 Remake cast.

Resident Evil 4 Remake cast and voice actors list

Here’s the Resident Evil 4 Remake cast and voice actors list:

Leon S. Kennedy – Nick Apostolides

– Nick Apostolides Ashley Graham – Genevieve Buechner

– Genevieve Buechner Luis Serra Navarro – Andrè Peña

– Andrè Peña Ada Wong – Lily Gao

– Lily Gao Osmund Saddler – Christopher Jane

– Christopher Jane Jack Krauser – Mike Kovac

– Mike Kovac Ramôn Salazar – Marcio Moreno

– Marcio Moreno Bitores Mèndez – Jon Bryant

– Jon Bryant Ingrid Hunnigan – Raylene Harewood

– Raylene Harewood Merchant – Michael Adamthwaite

– Michael Adamthwaite Mike – Erik Gow

– Erik Gow Albert Wesker – Craig Burnatowski

Nick Apostolides reprises his role in Resident Evil 2 Remake (2018) as Leon Kennedy, this time as a hardened veteran on a mission to rescue the U.S. President’s daughter. Since his experience as a newbie cop back in Racoon City, Leon is considerably more confident this time around as he’s able to handle himself better in combat.

Lily Gao also returns to Resident Evil 4 as Ada Wong, an agent on a mission to aid Albert Wesker in his search for a sample of the recessive species plaga. Speaking of Wesker, Craig Burnatowski now provides the voice of the evil virus-spreading villain. Wesker’s appearance in the Resident Evil 4 Remake was kept under wraps, but now we have confirmation that he is returning. You might recognise Burnatowski from his role as Wallen in the third season of See on Apple TV+. He also provides the voice for a number of secondary characters in video games such as The Division 2, Watch Dogs 2, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Genevieve Buechner takes on the role of Ashley Graham. Unlike in the original game where Ashley behaved like a noisy damsel in distress, Buechner brings a new level of confidence to the character that wasn’t seen before. Buechner is best known for her role as Maddison in the TV series, Unreal which ran from 2015 to 2018. Also new to the cast is Andrè Peña who voices Dr. Luis Serra Navarro, the secret biologist working in Valdelobos. This is Peña’s first role as a voice actor. Prior to his role in Resident Evil 4 Remake, he was known for his work in several short films.

And that's all you need to know about the Resident Evil 4 Remake cast. Now that you know Albert Wesker is in the action game, you may want to know about all of the Resident Evil 4 Remake bosses.