So far, there are no Resident Evil 4 Remake mods, as the game isn’t out yet, but given that the modding community loves to add new stuff to every new game in the series and is already doing such an excellent job in modding the Resident Evil 4 Remake chainsaw demo, it’s pretty much a given that the main game will see some mods too.

To honour the effort that’s already gone into creating Resident Evil Remake mods for the chainsaw demo, we’ve got a list of some of our favourite additions to what could be one of the best PC games of 2023. So if you’ve experienced everything the demo offers but want to spice up your next run, why not consider downloading some of these mods?

Resident Evil 4 Remake demo mods

Predictably, most of the Resident Evil 4 Remake mods for the demo are character swaps, and it’s not just Leon getting attention. So, for example, if you want to turn Leon’s face into Keanu Reeves, the chainsaw guy into Shrek, or play as CJ from GTA: San Andreas, this is now possible. Whether these character swaps will be compatible with the full game remains to be seen, but in theory, converting them shouldn’t take too much work, or at least we hope it doesn’t.

It’s not just the character model that can change in the demo. For those who don’t want the fun to stop, the brilliantly named Never Bingo mod removes both the kill and time limits, turning the demo into a proper survival mode. There’s also the Advanced Weapon Framework mod that grants you access to some of the other weapons in the game, while the Chainsaw Knife mod evens the odds by turning Leon’s combat knife into a side-splitting chainsaw. Just ensure you get the Fluffy Mod Manager, as it ensures you keep everything organised while messing around with third-party mods.

Those are all the best Resident Evil 4 Remake mods for the demo so far. It’s not just mods that can add new costumes, and you can see whether the Resident Evil 4 Remake deluxe edition is right for you. Some costumes are only obtainable by completing the horror game at a high rank and difficulty setting, so if you want an idea of how long Resident Evil 4 Remake is, we have a guide on that too.