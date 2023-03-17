All Resident Evil 4 Remake bosses

It should come as no surprise that the Resident Evil 4 Remake bosses will feature some of the series’ most iconic moments. Who could forget the giant fish in the lake, the imposing figure of Bitores Mendez, or that knife fight against former marine Krauser? With a new, modernised remake of what’s generally considered the best game in the series just around the corner, it’s time to look at this rogue’s gallery to see who could make a comeback.

You can find out how long Resident Evil 4 Remake is here, but as with most Resi games, this is one horror game to play over and over to get a better completion time and rank. Of course, we know for sure that this isn’t a one-to-one remake, so it’s entirely plausible the Resident Evil 4 Remake bosses could be ever-so-slightly different, ensuring that veteran players have a fresh experience of the game that’s frequently proclaimed as one of the best PC games ever.

Resident Evil 4 Remake bosses list

While we could also include all of the bosses from the original game, there’s a good chance that they’re wildly different. Therefore, the bosses in this list are ones we know are in the remake from the various trailers showing off the game before the Resident Evil 4 Remake release date.

Here are all of the Resident Evil 4 remake bosses that we know of so far:

Del Lago

El Gigante

Bitores Mendez

Garrador

El Gigante and Armoured El Gigante

Krauser

Those are the Resident Evil 4 Remake bosses we've seen so far from the trailers, but we'll update the list as soon as the game is out with the complete list. We'll also post some strategies to help you take down these monsters as quickly as possible and highlight any attacks to avoid or weaknesses to exploit.