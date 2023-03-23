What time will Resident Evil 4 release? Preload explained

At last, the Resident Evil 4 release date is upon us. As the Capcom horror game prepares to make its return, from the suburbs of Raccoon City to the dungeons below Castle Dimitrescu, the question on everyone’s lips is ‘what time will Resident Evil 4 release?’ With details on how to preload RE4 on PC and Steam, we’ve got everything you need to know about the return of Leon Kennedy and his fabulous, Backstreet Boys-style locks.

As noted in our Resident Evil 4 review, this is a fantastic shooter that blends the absolute best of Capcom’s action-horror series. As for Resident Evil 4 release times, as you might expect, they vary by region.

Resident Evil 4 releases on PC and Steam on March 23 9pm PST/March 24 12am EST/March 24 12am GMT/March 24 1am CET. For players in the AEDT region, the Resident Evil 4 release time will occur simultaneously with the March 24 12am GMT launch, at whatever time that is in your area. If you are 11 hours ahead of GMT, for example, Resident Evil 4 will be available March 24 at 11am.

As for how to preload Resident Evil 4, you can start doing that right now – just head to Steam and start the download. It’s a hefty one, mind, coming in at around 55GB.

If you want extra costumes, weapons, and maps, check out everything that you can get in the Resident Evil 4 Remake Deluxe Edition. You should probably also get yourself acquainted with all the Resident Evil 4 Remake bosses – they’ve had a bit of a revamp since 2005, and present a serious challenge.

Alternatively, grab the best Resident Evil 4 mods, if you’re planning to thrash the vanilla game and want to try it again while playing as Keanu Reeves.