Resident Evil 8 gameplay and “more news on the Resident Evil franchise” hit next week

Resident Evil 8 – or, sorry, Resident Evil Village – is due to launch sometime this year, but we still haven’t seen much of what to expect from the latest in the classic series of horror games. That’s changing later this month with the Resident Evil Showcase, a stream that will reveal “a new trailer, first-ever gameplay, and more Resident Evil news”.

The Resident Evil Showcase will broadcast on January 21 at 14:00 PST / 17:00 EST / 22:00 GMT. (Capcom isn’t especially specific on where the stream will be shown, but the official YouTube and Twitch channels are a safe bet.) The stream will be hosted by Brittney Brombacher and a number of Resident Evil producers.

The stream will also give us “more news related to the Resident Evil franchise”. Capcom was a leaky ship even before last year’s hack, and word of a Resident Evil 4 remake has had fans excited for months. (Though, honestly, they should remake Code: Veronica instead. I don’t even like Code: Veronica, but it needs the remake way more.) Between that and the upcoming Netflix series (both of them), there’s plenty for this stream to showcase.

Check out the teaser below.

Plus there’s one more exciting detail for RE fans – Capcom’s ambassador program is teasing a closed beta test for a “Resident Evil 25th Anniversary Title”. The beta begins on January 28, but it’ll only be available on PS4 and Xbox One.

Resident Evil 25th Anniversary Title Closed Beta Test is Coming!

We are looking for CBT participants in our ambassadors.

This is your chance to play a Resident Evil title that no one has played before! Click here for details.https://t.co/9YvxMyRjx7#REBHFun — RESIDENT EVIL/BIOHAZARD AMBASSADOR Official (@REBHFun) January 14, 2021

Here’s hoping we’ll see a Resident Evil 8 release date before the stream is through, too.