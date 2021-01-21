Resident Evil Village store listing hints at “Resident Evil Re:Verse” content

Rumours of a Resident Evil Village multiplayer feature have been circulating this past week, following an update – noted on SteamDB – that added a multiplayer Steam store tag. While it’s far from confirmed at this point that the upcoming PC game will feature multiplayer, another new hint has popped up suggesting it could include some version of this.

As spotted by indie developer Edward_Outcast on Twitter, both the Resident Evil Village regular and deluxe edition store pages on Humble make references to something called “Resident Evil Re:Verse” – this listed as being included content alongside the horror game itself. As you can see in the screenshot below, the page reads: “Details of the operational period for Resident Evil Re:Verse, including commencement of availability and any potential announcements relating to the end of service, can be found on the official website”.

The link provided goes to a Resident Evil ‘reverse’ page on Capcom’s site, but it currently says the file there doesn’t exist when translated. Hmm.

The Humble pages additionally contain a note advising purchasers of the game that, “depending on the timing of your purchase of Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil Re:Verse may already no longer be available, and/or the title may become available through other means in the future.”

These offer nothing in the way of detail about what the Re:Verse content might be, but they do suggest some kind of possible live service aspect, given the note about it potentially being no longer available at some point in the future.

This intriguing hint follows Capcom’s recent opening of a closed “multiplayer-action” beta for console players, which the studio’s currently hosting, and is related to Resident Evil in some way. Again, this doesn’t in itself confirm that Village will feature multiplayer – as neither the Steam update or Humble store listings do – but combined they do seem to point to some kind of multiplayer or online aspect.

Capcom’s holding a Resident Evil gameplay showcase later today, at 22:00 GMT / 17:00 ET / 14:00 PT, so perhaps we’ll find out more then. In the meantime, check out our rundown of the best survival games and best multiplayer games you can give a go right now.