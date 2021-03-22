Resident Evil Village system requirements appear on Steam

Resident Evil Village is just over a month away from its May 7 release date, giving you plenty of time to spruce up your rig to meet the newly revealed system requirements on Steam. Fortunately, you won’t need the best gaming PC in the world to play the next game in Capcom’s survival horror series, but before you press that pre-order button, it’s worth noting that the barrier to entry is a little more than Resident Evil 7’s system requirements.

At a minimum, you’ll need an Intel Core i5 7500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, paired with 8GB of RAM, and a graphics card with 4GB of VRAM, such as an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560 – which is a step up from the Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 needed to play its predecessor, but should serve most people well as the GTX 1060 is still the most popular graphics card according to Steam’s February hardware survey.

The recommended requirements are pretty similar to the previous game, if you want to run the game at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second. You don’t need the best gaming CPU, with an Intel Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or greater preferred for the optimal experience, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 handling the visuals.

Here’s a rundown of what you’ll need to run Resident Evil Village:

resident evil village pc system requirements

Minimum requirements Recommended requirements OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 7500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 VRAM 4GB 8GB RAM 8GB 16GB Storage TBC TBC

There’s no word on how much space the game will take up, but a recent Microsoft store listing claims the game would take up around 50GB of storage – although console and PC versions could vary.

Capcom also notes that in both minimum and recommended requirements, the target 60fps frame rate at 1080p may drop in graphics-intensive scenes. So, if you’re running at 4K resolution, simply meeting the recommended requirements might not be enough.