More Resident Evil Village news is coming later this month

Good news, horror games fans – there’s some more Resident Evil Village news on the horizon, and soon. Capcom has announced the upcoming title will feature as part of the online Tokyo Game Show 2020 and the studio’s own TGS Live 2020 lineups, which means we only have to wait a few more weeks before getting in on more RE8 action.

The survival game’s publisher has announced the news on Twitter, adding an apology to fans that Resident Evil Village news won’t arrive this month: “We know that gamers were excited to learn more in August so we apologise for the delay. Stay tuned.” According to the studio’s schedule on the TGS Live 2020 site page, Resident Evil Village news is due to drop on the second day of the two-day-long web broadcast, on Sunday, September 27.

It’s not clear what – or how much – news Capcom will be sharing about the upcoming PC game during the show. Given the Resident Evil Village PC release date is currently set for a vague 2021 launch window, and so we don’t know how far along it is through development, it’s tricky to hazard a guess.

However, it’s been confirmed to feature as part of the show, and Capcom says it’ll be “bringing you the latest information on each” of its “latest games”, so it’s not one to be missed for Resident Evil fans excited to get a peep at the next addition to the long-running series.

The Capcom Tokyo Game Show 2020 web broadcast kicks off on September 26, from 13:00 BST / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT to 16:00 BST / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT, and again on September 27 at the same times. “The broadcast will be in Japanese with simultaneous English and Chinese interpretation provided,” Capcom says, and you can tune in via the studio’s US Twitch channel on those dates.