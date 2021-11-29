RGB LED light strip deals – Philips Hue, Govee, Nanoleaf, and Yeelight on sale

Nowadays, it’s not just your gaming PC that benefits from a splash of RGB lighting, but your entire room. The only problem is that it often costs a fortune to decorate your setup like your favourite streamer’s, with light strips, panels, and bulbs coming with a premium price tag. Fortunately, you’re browsing Cyber Monday deals, and there are plenty of discounts across the biggest brands, provided you’re quick.

That’s right, Philips Hue, Govee, Yeelight, and Nanoleaf kicked off Cyber Monday by cutting the cost of their brightly lit decor, so you can plaster your walls, furniture, and lamps with a personal flare for up to 30% off.

After all, RGB doesn’t necessarily mean rainbow colours, but the freedom to pick and choose your room’s theme on a whim. You can tie everything together so it matches your keyboard and mouse, surround your monitor with warm lights so your face better shows on webcam, and kick back with lights that react to your movies or music.

Here are the best RGB LED light strip deals this Cyber Monday:

Govee Immersion – 25% off

You no longer need a Philips Hue-enabled TV to get a backlight that dances to your TV shows and movies. Comprising a Full HD camera you point at the screen and LED strips you attach to the back, the Govee Immersion lets you light up any display like a Christmas tree by mimicking what’s on your television.

You can customise the colours and intensity using the app or voice commands, giving you complete control over your experience. Better yet, the Immersion is currently 25% cheaper, and there’s up to 50% off products across the Govee store while stocks last across Cyber Monday.

Govee Immersion Govee Immersion Govee $83.99 $62.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

This is best paired with a good smart TV deal.

Yeelight Smart LED panels – 30% off with code

Xiaomi made a statement with its first Yeelight products, cementing that smart lights don’t need to be as expensive as they are. The Smart LED panels are no different, taking a modular design approach that’s quite similar to its competitors, while shaving 30% off. They sync to music and games thanks to Razer Chroma support, you can control them with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, and there’s a fully-fledged app.

Doing things slightly differently, you’ll need to use the code BLACKFRIDAY in the coupon section at the checkout to apply these Cyber Monday savings. This code lasts until November 30 and applies to everything on the store, giving you a little longer to make the decision, and since this is a pre-order, you don’t need to worry about stock, either.

Govee wall light RGB Kit Yeelight Smart LED panels Yeelight

$139.99 $97.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.



You can control these with the discounted Amazon Echo series.

Govee Glide RGB wall light – 25% off

These retro-futuristic neon light bars are sure to shape any setup, whether you envelope your gaming monitor or put it on display behind you so everyone viewing your webcam can bear witness. It’s bright, it’s distinctive, and it’s completely customisable via the app. You can even schedule the times it switches on and off, so you never miss a beat.

You can get 25% off the Govee Glide until the end of the day, but there are more sales across the store, so make sure to head on over and check them out.

Govee wall light RGB Kit Govee Glide RGB wall light kit Govee $99.99 $74.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.



Best paired with a decent gaming monitor deal.

Nanoleaf Shapes – from 17% off

The Nanoleaf Shapes are the current iteration of the very same modular lighting panels that started it all. They come in a variety of different shapes, from hexagons to triangles both big and small, and yes, you can mix and match. If you’re stuck for inspiration, Nanoleaf even provides you with a ton of layouts you can emulate to make your room look swish.

Starting with a 17% discount, you get even bigger savings with the more you spend, so don’t hesitate to take a look at what’s on offer.

Nanoleaf Shapes Nanoleaf Shapes Nanoleaf From $199.99 From $99.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Check out our other Cyber Monday deals here.

Philips Hue Play Light Bar bundle – 21% off

Philips Hue is often regarded as the premium option that comes with a bit of a price tag, but it affords you unrivalled compatibility and support. With just two Play Light Bars, you can transform your living room or gaming setup into a true cinematic experience. Whether you stand them up or lay them down flat, they truly fit in every house.

Pair this with a light strip that spans six feet, and you can truly kit out any room you want.

Philips Hue Play Light Bar bundle Philips Hue Play Light Bar bundle Amazon $329.98 $259.99 Buy Now Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

If these discounts don’t scratch your itch, there are plenty of other Cyber Monday deals out there. You might want to be quick, though, as many of them are only running until the end of the day.