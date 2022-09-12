Roblox Innovation Awards: Bloxburg, Flamingo win key categories

The 2022 Roblox Innovation Awards — formerly known as the Bloxys — took place on Sept. 10 as part of the Roblox Developer Conference in San Francisco. With the rebrand, Roblox’s biggest award show celebrated the best Roblox games, experiences, and content creators.

Welcome to Bloxburg, the roleplaying game recently referenced on the television show What We Do in the Shadows, claimed the award for Best International Hit, beating out other roleplaying games Club Roblox and Livetopia and platforming game Tower of Hell.

After winning Game of the Year at the Bloxys in 2021, Piggy claimed another award this year, earning the distinction of Best Content Update. BedWars took home the People’s Choice award, though it lost out on the title of Best New Experience to Deepwoken.

The award show also featured several categories dedicated to creators. Fans were thrilled to see controversial YouTuber Flamingo claim the title of Video Star of the Year, beating out kid-friendly duo Lankybox, Spanish-language YouTuber Lyna, and Roblox mainstay ItsFunneh. ItsFunneh took home the award for Best Video Star Video of the Year with My $1,000,000 Mansion in Roblox.

The event capped off the annual Roblox Developers Conference, which brings Roblox developers and creators from around the country together to highlight the company’s accomplishments throughout the year and discuss what Robloxians can look forward to in the coming months. This year, the company announced it would loosen text chat restrictions for users ages 13 and older as part of its push to continue attracting older audiences. It also shared numerous forthcoming updates to the platform, including changes to its user-generated content programs, expansions to its Star Creator programs, verification for influencers and notable users, improved analytics for Roblox developers, and much more.

Here’s the complete list of nominees and winners (in bolded text) from the 2022 Roblox Innovation Awards.

Builderman Award of Excellence

Starving Artists

Best Content Update

Piggy

Tower Defense Simulator

Loomian Legacy

Jailbreak

Best Use of Avatar Fashion

World // Zero

Royale High

Gacha Online

Mermaid Life

People’s Choice

Adopt Me

Pet Simulator X

Brookhaven

BedWars

Video Star of the Year

Lyna

LankyBox

ItsFunneh

Flamingo

Best New Experience

BedWars

Deepwoken

Pet Simulator X

Sonic Speed Simulator

Best Creative Direction

Creatures of Sonaria

Deepwoken

Loomian Legacy

The Wild West

Best Use of Tech

Frontlines

Rolling Thunder

Tunneler

VR Hands

Best Video Star Video of the Year

My $1,000,000 Mansion in Roblox by ItsFunneh

¡PASAMOS de PARQUE ACUÁTICO NOOB a PRO! by invictor

Roblox Music Video ♪ “Stronger” (The Bacon Hair) by ObliviousHD

ROBLOX PIGGY RP FILM: GEORGE RECOLLECTS HIS TELEPORTER TRAP!! by PghLFilms

Most Immersive Environment

3008

Druids Sanctuary

I N T E R V A L

Springs Rock

Developer Studio of the Year

Century Games

Easy Games

Gamefam Studios

Splitting Point Studios

Best Audio Design

Funky Friday

The Mimic

RoBeats

Ultimate Driving

Best International Hit

Welcome to Bloxburg

Tower of Hell

Livetopia

Club Roblox

Be sure to try out all the games on the nominee list, and remember that you can also score free avatar gear with our Roblox promo codes list for September. And, don’t look further than our Roblox music codes for September if you’re looking for new tunes for your boombox.