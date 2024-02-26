One of the best FPS games of 2023 is 51% off on PC

RoboCop Rogue City, one of our favorite FPS games from 2023 and an underrated gem, is hugely discounted right now. If you’ve been waiting for a great deal to pick it up, now’s your time.

PC gamers will be happy to hear the deal is for a Steam Key activation code, and that RoboCop Rogue City is a huge 51% off on GamersGate. The FPS game developed by Teyon is one of the rare licensed IP titles that exceeded expectations. Who said movie spin-off games have to be bad?

You can go directly to the storefront here to snatch your copy. The deal will only run until March 10, so there’s a timer on this. While the game deals in some jankiness and repetition, it’s overall an ambitious actioner that we can recommend.

In PCGamesN’s 7/10 RoboCop Rogue City review, we say that it “captures the essence of the ’80s classic with over-the-top gunplay and a surprisingly engaging storyline influenced by player choice.”

Rogue City got its latest large update on January 22, 2024, which saw the addition of a new game plus mode, another difficulty option, and more unlockables to keep things fresh for players.

Set in the same world as the classic movie, it’s a no-brainer for fans of the film to check it out and see how it stacks up against other action-adventure games. We’ve also got a guide to the best RoboCop Rogue City settings, to make sure you juice everything out of it.

