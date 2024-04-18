Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader is on sale for the first time

When it launched, Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader got high marks for its adaptation of Games Workshop’s grimdark setting, but was dinged by many reviewers (us included) for being janky to the point of feeling unfinished. In the four months since then, Owlcat Games has done impressive work on Rogue Trader, which is currently on sale for the first time since its release. It might be the perfect time to jump in if you’ve been on the fence.

Owlcat pushed a patch live today that addresses a few outstanding issues (including one welcome change that automatically re-equips your characters’ recovered gear at a certain point in the story). It’s the latest in a steady stream of patches and hotfixes that have whittled away at the list of issues the RPG game shipped with in December. That list is now considerably shorter, and I’m pleased to report that Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader feels much better for that work.

The studio is also highlighting part of Rogue Trader that doesn’t get as much attention, which is its ship-to-ship combat. Yes, in addition to party-based character combat on the surfaces of planets and interiors of capital ships, Rogue Trader also features a tactical ship combat mode, which is nicely captured in this fresh new trailer:

The sale marks down all editions of Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader by 30%, putting the base game at $34.99 / £30.09. The only component excluded from the sale is the season pass, which is still priced at $29.99 / £24.99. The offer runs through April 23.

